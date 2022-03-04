The Coma 2B: Catacomb and Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch - Gamescom Interview with Dvora Studio CEO

Minho Kim, artist and CEO at Dvora Studio, chatted with us at Gamescom about the developer's exciting upcoming projects.
"All right, I'm at Gamescom 2024 and this is a very crowded in the area I'm here joined by Mino and I'm learning about the two games that you guys are releasing are developing and You know first one, of course, you're known from the coma series. You're also the main artist. I like your art and I played a little bit. It's a survival horror. Yes, it didn't leak. It didn't look like a survival horror to me Although exams can be very, you know fearsome for students So what can you tell me about sort of the story how it starts? So when it comes to the coma to be which is the breach?Stance position of the coma to the people represent as a backstory Backstage and the be caught or something like a be ish Beside of a cassette. That's true. That is the breach between the coma 1 and the coma 2 and Game is as you said, it's a horror survivor game, but it starts like like a dating simulation game Yeah of the Korean high school But it's getting creepier and creepier and the slowly the players who we're gonna go to the nightmare ish the coma word Yeah, did you I don't know if you didn't know these games have you got any inspiration from this studio?But I'm a huge fan of vanilla where and I enjoyed 13 sentinels, which in a way, of course It's not a survival horror, but you know in a way it starts at school. It's a side-scrolling and it's You know hand-drawn. Yeah. Oh, yeah. It's a it's a pretty impressive to hear that. There is a lot of references which I Remind but but there is a lot of things to Inspired from my own childhood as well. So I'm as you said, I'm Korea Korean and I Have experience in my high school and I bring some fractures of the all of the high school experience to create it this one, of course, there is a lot of Fantasy themes on to this game as well a lot of occult ish mystery concept also in there But because this game is kind of somehow in detail. There is a lot of Korean Cultural reality is there so that's why people are interested in that somehow they are hooked on that and they get into the some Fictional place with the that kinds of feeling where you're scared of exams yourself Could you sleep when you had a exam on the next day where you're scared about that?It's it's it's hard to sleep because my brain is to keep thinking about them on that one But when it comes to the coma to as a developer I'm kinds of feel okay if I play all of the games there I only can see box box is much more fearful then Then the extra killer who is chasing me But yeah, the gamers would feel differently because they know don't know about this. Well, um, they Experienced that everything inside of the game as a fresh survivor And they will encounter all of the risk The challenge as a just a small students from South Korea, which is pretty amazing There's some sort of parallel world to it. Yes. It's a it's a meter dimension Of the actual reality in different way so basically the the coma word is created by many tales rumors the stories of the Of the reality so it can be it can be happening Germany It can't be happen some kindergarten some cursed menor or someplace So I'm so expected I'm so interested in to expand the word more and more after the game and Speaking about expanding you guys are also releasing a different game, which is 3d in this case, which is dungeon monarch Yes, you're also the artist here. Yes So it's pretty different. It's not about horror this time around. Yes, the game actually also take the Our IP which is the Ben Brace a saga we call it we created many different fantasy world during the creation, but Surprisingly Most of the games are linked each other in the same world concept So that's why the Dungeon Monarch has the subtitle that Ben Brace there it is It is very unique concept. I created I Inspired I got some ideas from my juvenile time When I was in even I started from my elementary school sixth grade And I cultivated that more and more and now I'm a dirt type make the whole word in there Thanks to my previous game writer Tristan even he I have to say he's amazing and he wants he Grasp all of my artwork in the past and he surprised how it big deep and big it is And he created some sort of the story on on that part and I'm continuously Developing that one To create it this game as well this game The protagonist is actually the dark road. So you are working with the dark side, but the killing point is The dark dark dark road is actually double agent So he had to work for the enemy, but at the same time you have to keep your dungeon safely So this kind of Saruman Saruman. Yes So it would be very interesting to keep your dungeon at the same time destroying the dungeon So you have to protect your dungeon, but at the same time like sneak into Yeah Literally of the the boss of the the game has a connection with the dark road. So that's why As a player you are very curious on how the story goes that way Yeah, but this game basically Is a gameplay driven game not story driven game. So we are separated two different modes The first one is the story mode which shows how the characters attractively Read the story, but also there is a free play mode which makes you more replayable situations what's the status of both coma to be and And Dungeon Monarch currently are both I guess are both being published by head I guess here was the statues and the release date as far as I know Tacoma to be will be released in this Halloween Yes, spooky season. Oh, yes, it will be very perfect timing on that mark and the dungeon Monarch will be Released as all your sets in the middle of October. Okay, so pretty close. Yeah. Yeah, it's very close I had to finish all of them into October go back to Korea. Yeah Yeah, and then it will be I guess it will be released around the q1 next year. Yeah Thank you so much for your time. You know, enjoy the show. They both look really nice I'm so happy to hear that"