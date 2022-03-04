English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Echoes of the Living
HQ

MoonGlint tells us about their dark classic survival horror project Echoes of the Living at IndieDevDay

We spoke with developer Alvaro Becerra to learn how MoonGlint looked to classics from the 90s to create this upcoming freaky project.

Audio transcription

"All right, I'm at the IndieDevDay 2024 in Barcelona, and I'm looking at a game that doesn't look like an indie game.
It looks like a double-A homage to, you know, survival horrors from the 90s.
We've seen low-poly come back, and also like this is a tribute to more, I guess, PS1 than PS2, but with modern graphics."

"So what is Echoes of the Living about?
Well, Echoes of the Living is a really, really big love letter from us to the lovers of the classic survival horror games, you know, the ones from the 90s like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Alone in the Dark.
So we miss it so much, these kind of games."

"I think it's 20 years ago, the last one they made was Resident Evil Remake, if I'm not wrong.
So we love it so much that we wanted to bring it back, and now we have the tools to make it fully 3D on real-time lighting.
We want to bring back these pre-rendered backgrounds and make it fully 3D, so we can offer a more immersive experience for players, not only with visuals but with audio and a more polished gameplay feel."

"I think that's interesting that you are trying to mimic sort of the fixed camera, but it's not fixed.
This time around you're using like fixed angle, but then the camera can pan or can go along with you.
That's something that you wanted to do in order to pay tribute to this fixed camera, right?
Yeah, see, we have the classic fixed camera that points out the scenario we want to show to the player, but some areas work a little better when there is some kind of rail, camera on rail, maybe a long corridor or a forest path that is following the player along."

"So you can see not only the part your character is walking, you can see more of the environment around it.
There is also rotatable cameras, like those you will find in a supermarket that is following you around.
Maybe in these tight corners, we've got one inside, so it will block your view.
As I said, there have been several games paying homage to classic survival horror."

"Some of them are low poly, such as Fear the Spotlight very recently.
Then we're getting Post Trauma, for example, by Raw Fury and Spanish Studio as well.
So which would you say are your special ingredients here to stand out among this sort of comeback for classic survival horror?
That's a really nice question. Well, I guess I'm really focused on the lighting of the game."

"I think it brings a really powerful feeling of fear to the game.
Also, there are a few details in Dynamic Shadows that can make the player feel uncomfortable or comfortable depending on the situation.
In this scenario, the shadow is projected into the floor or a forest path where everything is dark.
You have just one spot of light going around, projecting shadows between those dry leaves and dry branches."

"Tell us a little bit about the story itself. What's going on here?
You have two characters. That looks like Resident Evil to me. Are we controlling the two characters?
Is it different stories? What can you tell us about that?
There are two main characters. We have Liam Oakwood, the guy you are playing the protagonist of right now."

"And there is Laurel Reeves, the female character.
Both of them have unique campaigns. Each one of them has about 10-12 hours of gameplay, more or less.
The story they share is not the type that most people would think.
Each one has their own objectives, their own goals."

"But they will need to cooperate in certain situations to help each other and make open paths to keep progressing.
There is also a third character that will unlock once you complete both campaigns.
But it will come a bit later because we were running out of time.
So it will release as a free content update later on."

"What's the story about? What are the Echoes of the Living?
Well, Echoes of the Living is based on those B-series movies from the 80s, 70s, 80s.
So this time around there is no one, every pharmacy or every laboratory making a virus or something like that.
It's some kind of fog caused by something we can't speak of."

"But that would cause people to be sick and then die, but not completely.
So not long after that, the bodies will rise from the ground and will destroy the city inside an outbreak.
So our main characters will try to survive the outbreak and make it out alive as they can.
Perfect. So you've been working on this on your own?
A small team, but you guys have been working hard for eight years already?
Yes."

"Not full time, but as of late?
Yeah, we have been working with self-funding for the last three years or so.
Working part-time and on free time, weekends and afterwards in the game.
So what's the status of the project? Are you guys releasing next year?
Yeah, we are aiming to release next year, around February."

"The project is almost finished. We need to finish some of the cinematics from the game and add the voice acting or dubbing to the game.
Since we are going to publish the game with English dubbing and Spanish dubbing.
It's auto-publishing and on which platforms are you releasing?
So far we are releasing only on Steam because we don't have the money to release it on other platforms."

"But if everything goes well enough, we want to reinvest that kind of money into porting to PlayStation 5 and Xbox.
Or maybe contacting another publisher that can port the games to consoles.
Perfect. Thank you so much for your time, Alvaro. Looking forward to hearing the echoes of the living next year. Thank you.
Thank you so much."

"Thank you."

Interviews

Don't Panik! ChumasGames tells us all about their strategy game at IndieDevDay

Don't Panik! ChumasGames tells us all about their strategy game at IndieDevDay
Dark Reaper Studio gives us the lowdown on its dark fantasy action-adventure The Bearer & The Last Flame at IndieDevDay

Dark Reaper Studio gives us the lowdown on its dark fantasy action-adventure The Bearer & The Last Flame at IndieDevDay
MoonGlint tells us about their dark classic survival horror project Echoes of the Living at IndieDevDay

MoonGlint tells us about their dark classic survival horror project Echoes of the Living at IndieDevDay
A knowledge-based Metroidvania - Uprising: Humanum interview with tinyfeetgames at IndieDevDay

A knowledge-based Metroidvania - Uprising: Humanum interview with tinyfeetgames at IndieDevDay
Skating and flying with Magic Rain Studio - Ila: The Frosty Glide and Lua interview at IndieDevDay

Skating and flying with Magic Rain Studio - Ila: The Frosty Glide and Lua interview at IndieDevDay
Six hours is 'The Time I Have Left' in this fresh, eerie adventure RPG - IndieDevDay Interview

Six hours is 'The Time I Have Left' in this fresh, eerie adventure RPG - IndieDevDay Interview
In Vegangsters you're Patt the potato inspector and you better keep your cards close to your chest - IndieDevDay Interview

In Vegangsters you're Patt the potato inspector and you better keep your cards close to your chest - IndieDevDay Interview
Bl0w-Up brought pixelated gore to the IndieDevDay - Llibert Sans Interview

Bl0w-Up brought pixelated gore to the IndieDevDay - Llibert Sans Interview
Etermax - 15th Anniversary Interview

Etermax - 15th Anniversary Interview
Rebooting a 1986 classic - Dunwich Studio and Dinamic Software tell us about Army Moves Overdrive at IndieDevDay

Rebooting a 1986 classic - Dunwich Studio and Dinamic Software tell us about Army Moves Overdrive at IndieDevDay
Everything is possible, except finding the truth - ACE_19111545 tells us all about AIKODE at IndieDevDay

Everything is possible, except finding the truth - ACE_19111545 tells us all about AIKODE at IndieDevDay
Even Vampires Struggle with Online Dating - Talking Love at First Bite at IndieDevDay

Even Vampires Struggle with Online Dating - Talking Love at First Bite at IndieDevDay
More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Brutalist - Official Trailer

The Brutalist - Official Trailer
Goosebumps: The Vanishing - Official Trailer

Goosebumps: The Vanishing - Official Trailer
Don't Move - Official Trailer #2

Don't Move - Official Trailer #2
Creature Commandos - Official Trailer

Creature Commandos - Official Trailer
The Strangers: Chapter 2 - Official Teaser Trailer

The Strangers: Chapter 2 - Official Teaser Trailer
Wolf Man - Official Trailer

Wolf Man - Official Trailer
Dune: Prophecy - Official Series Trailer

Dune: Prophecy - Official Series Trailer
The Electric State - Official Teaser

The Electric State - Official Teaser
Carry-On - Official Teaser Trailer

Carry-On - Official Teaser Trailer
Arcane - Come Play Series Trailer

Arcane - Come Play Series Trailer
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Teaser Trailer

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Teaser Trailer
The Legend of Ochi - Official Trailer

The Legend of Ochi - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Tetris Forever - Tetris Time Warp Trailer

Tetris Forever - Tetris Time Warp Trailer
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - Overview Launch Trailer

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - Overview Launch Trailer
Delta Force - Global Open Beta Trailer

Delta Force - Global Open Beta Trailer
The Bornless - Alpha Gameplay Trailer

The Bornless - Alpha Gameplay Trailer
Alan Wake 2 - PlayStation 5 Pro Comparison Video

Alan Wake 2 - PlayStation 5 Pro Comparison Video
From the Pitch to the Rift | Son Heung-min Spotlight - League of Legends

From the Pitch to the Rift | Son Heung-min Spotlight - League of Legends
Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania - Launch Trailer

Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania - Launch Trailer
Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania DLC Announcement trailer

Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania DLC Announcement trailer
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Gameplay Overview Trailer
Squadron 42 - CitizenCon 2024 Live Gameplay Reveal

Squadron 42 - CitizenCon 2024 Live Gameplay Reveal
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - PC Announce Trailer

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - PC Announce Trailer
Factorio: Space Age - Trailer

Factorio: Space Age - Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More