Weaving Our Own Dark Fairy Tale - Awaken: Astral Blade Gamescom Interview

Ahead of its launch tomorrow, we have a fresh interview from Gamescom discussing this epic metroidvania.
"All right, I'm at Gamescom 2024. It's my last day, but before I left I wanted to take a look at Awaken as it's I think it's the best-looking Metroidvania I've seen in the show. So congratulations on that What can you tell us about the project?It's a Metroidvania with some Souls elements to it and it looks fantastic So what's the main, like the elevator pitch for the game?Oh Yeah, of course It's a Metroidvania and it's really Looks pretty cool. We are trying to make a game that we would like to play ourselves and it's Like a dark fairy tale About the girl who trying to understand who she are What's going on around her and to make a proper steps To solve your problem and to help yourself and people around We tried to make the game very challenging but of course for people who can't for example Beat every monster. We have some options To make the game easier to allow them to pass the game from start to the end and to achieve the proper end to know the complete story You mentioned the girl. Does she have a name? And is she actually a human?The girl called Tanya She is not a human, although she looks like human. We call such beings as bionics People in this universe They do artificial man to help them. But Tanya is very unique because she is a combination of modern human technologies and technologies of ancient civilizations that what was found in the Locations which when we play it's a Horus Island there was a And there was a civilization many years ago around 500 years It was built around the source of mythical energy called Karpus energy and We should find the source of this energy We will know how people Lived those time how they use this energy how they fight how they live and how they die and it will influence on the whole game and on our walkthrough Let me ask you about the abilities. Of course, it's a metroidvania type of game. So we expect her To be upgraded during the game. So what sort of powers is she acquiring during the adventure? Oh There are many of them and we separate abilities and skills, okay, so abilities it's something natural connected with Tanya herself and her body for example when you start the game you don't have so-called air jump, but you will have it and Then you can reach more distant Places because of that Places because of that As for the abilities, of course, it's something more useful about fighting about energy drain about Health and such other things and of course, we have different type of some of weapons some abilities influence on weapons, but we also can upgrade the weapon too with special nanokids and Since we have ancient civilizations here we can find some remains of them We call them ornament and they're also pretty useful You can make some set to yourself. Of course ornaments can get something from you, but give something for you in exchange and If you create the proper build, it will be way easier to fight with Bosses and bosses are very tricky. I Was about to ask about bosses. They are striking monsters. They are big They are some of them are mechanical. Some of them are more Organic, so tell us a little bit more about the design the bosses the creatures these huge monsters. We are facing. Yeah We're trying to create interesting monsters Not just big boring thing with a lot of health but challenging and That way that you can beat them with any set of abilities and skills Because of that The monsters are very different. So we have a very huge creatures with several scales of scale bars and with pretty Different attacks, for example, we have a creature that some sort of Ancient God Not not big God but small one and he used nature when he fight with you Like snow water fire and to kill them or Free his spirit when we call you should at first Disable his arms and only then you can fight with this boss another boss. For example, it's a combination of mechanic and Mutations and When you think that you kill them here wife and at first it was a Something with a chainsaw on his nose, but when he revived it's a bird And it's pretty fast bird that attack you Very fiercely. It's hard to escape from the first one and you need several tries To kill this monster from the start to the end But we have interesting thing that this second form Usually monsters, of course, we change the pattern of the attack It adds some new moves and the boss getting more faster moves, but The protection getting low The protection lowers and we can kill them For one two or three types depending on what skill set you have But it's hard to avoid his attack so It will be pretty challenging if you can't kill the boss several times. We offer an option to Make the difficulty Easier for you, but if you want to get back to the normal you need to find five cats Pet them and you will have ability to get back on normal track All right, that sounds complex and interesting so when when is awaken coming out and on which platforms We are planning to release it in October this October At first it will be a PlayStation 5 and PC because it's a semi-exclusive of Sony It's a participant of Chinese hero project program Then I believe in spring We will release it on Xbox and Nintendo Also, we are planning to release at the same time a DLC to the game and Then I believe we will go to the past generation platform So we release the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox one Looking good. Thank you so much for your time. Enjoy the show. Thank you"