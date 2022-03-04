GRTV News - Aardman and Mattel are teaming up for a Pingu stop-motion animated series

Noot noot! Our favourite claymation penguin is back and better than ever.
If you're not aware, Pingu was an animated penguin from the sort of early 90s, late 90s, early 2000s that was created as sort of a children's entertainment product.
"I grew up with it, a lot of other people grew up with it as well. It's really sort of timeless and it works a lot in sort of it's, what do you call it, it's not got English dialogue basically and it's not got very any language dialogue as all the penguins sort of speak penguinese or whatever you want to call it as they sort of, so it sort of universally transcends all cultures, languages, whatever, right? If you're not aware of Pingu. If you are aware of Pingu, you'll be excited to know that we're seeing Armin and Mattel team up for a collaboration that will lead the creation of stop motion animated Pingu series. It's going to be directed by or co-developed by Armin and Chief Creative Director, Sarah Cox and Alan Thorpe, as well as Sydney Clifton, Rob David and Manly Shannon from Mattel, if you care for or know any of those names. So, basically it's felt an immediate connection with the show to love Pingu, this is from Cox. The authentic appeal of the original IP and the comedy that transcends language barriers, that's how I should have put it really, to audiences everywhere. Armin and Pingu is such a natural and enticing combination."
"The charm of the stop frame animation along with the quirky reference and character driven storytelling aligns perfectly with our creative approach. Yeah, so basically if you're also not aware, Armin or the stop motion geniuses behind Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Pirates on an Adventure with Scientists, all that sort of lovely stuff that you get to see from Armin and we're getting a new Wallace and Gromit Vengeance Most Foul later this year and it does seem like Ardman is sort of on a big push right now as we're seeing from this Pingu series as well. I think that Pingu and Ardman are sort of a connection and a match made in heaven and I think that it is going to suit Ardman's style to see Pingu return. Obviously this isn't going to be for someone like you or I, unless I don't know you are of the age group where you're watching sort of Pingu anyway, but yeah it's going to be more for that younger audience that want to see Pingu sort of brought back or people like that. But there's also going to be, I think, an element of Pingu being known throughout all age groups now and so there's going to be an element of, I'm sure it'll appeal to the older fans as well as new fans but mainly it's going to be for kids so don't get too mad about it if you know Pingu goes woke or whatever.