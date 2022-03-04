GRTV News - Do we finally know the name of Hazelight's next project?

A reliable leaker claims it will be known as Split Fiction.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be continuing something we've been talking about a lot as of late.We spent a couple of episodes last week talking a little bit about Hazelight's next project."
"The developer of It Takes Two, A Way Out, Brothers, A Tale of Two Sons, all those great co-op games.We've been talking a lot about them as of late, specifically because Joseph Farris, the head of the studio, has been teasing what this next project will be.We talked about that image that you shared with all the different bits of hints on it that it was difficult to figure anything out about."
"But now a leak has happened or a rumour has started going around from a usually very reliable source as well that seems to confirm the name of the game and also reveal a few different bits of information.So with that being the case, let's dive on in."
"So yes, a rumour. Hazelight's next title is called Split Fiction and has diagonal split screen co-op.An often reliable leaker has chimed in to comment on the recent teaser.So last week we got the first official sign of life from Joseph Farris and Hazelight's upcoming title which was confirmed on Instagram to be a new co-op game in a brand new series called S..."
N, according to an ex-post from Farris.But the image also included some sketches which were left open to interpretation saying they're now one of the game worlds most prominently, because this struck again and tells us more about what we can expect.
"We're talking about BillyBillyCon who writes via DLabs that the title of the game is called Split Fiction which has been in development for over two years.But wait, you might be thinking that name doesn't fit into this, and you're absolutely right.right however Fares has since updated his post and if you check it out now it says again i'm not going to go through it all but basically there is five and then there's seven six seven something like letters which means that Billy Billy Cunn may be right according to Billy Billy Cunn the split uh the split squares on the post-it note on in the instagram post which you can see below show how the image will be split up during the adventure basically it looks like we'll be playing split screen cut but uh screen cut horizontally which is the most common in the game world but also vertically and diagonally which would change things up quite a lot uh these are all rumors for now but Hazelight is celebrating 10 years as a studio in November and Fares has previously promised that we'll see Hazelight's next project this year so with the 10th anniversary and all the game awards are the most likely occasions to see more so um yes new ip this is the the image we were talking about the other day and um um yeah quite interesting nonetheless so split fiction seems to be the name of this game obviously we'll have we'll get a confirmation of it within the next um probably what we are now mid-october probably the next six weeks i would say we'll know for a fact whether this game is called split fiction or not um the cooperative element obviously we know that's going to be the case um the the way they're going to be using split screen kind of interesting but again i wouldn't say it's necessarily like a huge um a huge change uh but the other thing that dear labs oh sorry that billy billy couldn't says via his uh their article on dear labs is that the game has been in development for over two years which is what we were talking about the other day um you know it takes two launched in sort of early-ish 2021 generally speaking developers you know as is the case with anything you need to have a pipeline of content so while it takes to launch in march 2021 it hates like we'll have already been sort of doing pre-production and planning and all this different stuff uh to on their next title towards the end of it takes two's development which means that by the time it takes to launch they probably would have spent you know they're only a smaller studio they probably would have spent six months or so um bug fixing and doing all the different performance patches and whatnot just to make sure the game's up to date and then they would just steadily start switching people over to this next project which means that you know we wouldn't be surprised if by the end of 2021 uh work was beginning to to to start on this project now obviously billy billy couldn't says that development has been uh happening for over two years so we could be looking at uh getting close to the three-year anniversary development it could be it could be early 2022 when development started either way the point is is that development has been underway in this game for a while so this isn't one of those projects that we see quite frequently these days where they make an announcement and they say oh yeah we're making this game um we're going to be getting into into full-scale production soon so you go okay so it's gonna be four years away again i don't think we'll see a shadow drop of this game but co-op games tend to be smaller and this game's been in development for a long time so it wouldn't surprise me if we see it in early 2025 or maybe to give it time for marketing because obviously i want to get the most out of it mid to late 2025 but either way i would say that it's relatively close at this point now um which is exciting and i personally do think we're going to see the full-scale announcement at the game awards because joseph farres and jeff keely um are very you know they do a lot together um but yeah always fun talking about hazelight um no doubt we'll be doing another grtv news on this eventually when we get the full-scale announcement but until then thank you for watching today's and uh yeah we'll see you all on the next one tomorrow take care of you"