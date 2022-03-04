GRTV News - No more story content is planned for Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Sony and Insomniac confirm there's no major DLC planned for the game.
"I'm going to get into today's news, it's a bit of a tragic news, news?I'm going to get into today's news, it's a bit of a tragic one for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans because there's no more content coming.Now it was announced over the weekend that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was going to be coming to PC, everyone and their mother expected that pretty much considering that Marvel's Spider-Man 1 is one of the best-selling Sony PC exclusive jump-overs and so considering that the second game was a hit as well, we'd imagine a port any time soon really, but unfortunately that port is not going to be heralding in any new content or anything like that."
"You're still going to get all the post-launch updates, so New Game Plus, additional suits, things like that, they're going to be added, but there's no new story content.So this feels really, really unfortunate, especially for people who played Marvel's Spider-Man 1 because you'll be aware that there was story DLC in that."
"There was a sort of expansion campaign, we got to see more of Black Cat, we got to see more of various characters, we got to see some characters introduced and it was an entertaining time.Going into Marvel's Spider-Man 2, there was a bit of an expectation for that, especially if you look at the sort of side missions and the villains they set up, there's Carnage and the Chameleon, and both of those villains could have been featured in a story expansion."
"Especially Carnage, considering that we already had the Venom symbiote plotline in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.So now the only option is that we wait to see if they're in Marvel's Spider-Man 3 or if they're in, you know, nothing at all and those setups go nowhere."
"It's quite unfortunate if that is the case, because usually Insomniac is very tight with this stuff and you can't imagine them setting something up that just doesn't get paid off unless there has just been serious talks about the budget, because we know that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a very expensive game, but considering it's popularity you'd hope that just more content would be what people want, however sadly we're not getting any more content, we're not getting any story content until we see the third game in this, I believe it's meant to be a trilogy, I'm not really sure, I don't work at Insomniac, but you'd imagine they're going for three on this considering the way that they left the cycle."
"But yeah, it's disappointing stuff, it's something that sort of, I think a lot of people will slowly come to terms with over time, because games just are sort of like that nowadays where a lot of the time people just have to dedicate so much time to making a sequel they don't have time for a DLC."
