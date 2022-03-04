A knowledge-based Metroidvania - Uprising: Humanum interview with tinyfeetgames at IndieDevDay

We caught up with Lucia Martinez Serra to learn more about tinyfeetgames' upcoming action title that follows the hero Aurora as she embarks on a quest to save the last remnants of humanity.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, we are at the IndieDevDay 2024.This is my first interview of the first day, so this is nice, this is always nice to kick off.Thank you so much for joining us, Lucia."
"We're taking a look at Uprising Humanum, which is a kind of a blend of genres, but it's very interesting because we're seeing a lot of Metroidvanias as of late, a lot of roguelike games, but this is something slightly unique.How would you describe it as an elevator pitch?Our elevator pitch is basically saying this is a meet between Outer Wilds and Sifu."
"Basically a brainvania, metroidvania, and a more fast-paced action game.What's going on in this world? Is it a sci-fi world, sci-fi sort of fantasy?What sort of story are you guys telling here?It's a sci-fi game, basically you as a player, you follow the journey of Aurora, our main character, who is in command to enter a megastructure, take something that's there and give it to her organization."
"But during the journey she realizes that the organization has lied to her, because the megastructure that's thought to be lonely and uninhabited has life, and something is going on there.So the player and Aurora are going to discover what happened."
"In order to do that, what do you have to do?It's a shooter element, you have to collect some resources, what do you do in a game loop?You enter some battle arenas and overcome the enemies, but overcoming has its recompense, you learn how to navigate the world."
"This is important because there are a lot of hidden ways and paths, and the main goal is unlocking all those hidden paths and finding the good way to travel the megastructure, to put everything, every object and every important item to its place, so you can conclude what happened in that megastructure."
"You said it's like Sifu and like Outer Wilds, so what sort of elements are you taking from those games, how does it work in terms of structure?From Sifu we take the death system, when you die you start from the bottom, from the beginning, and from Outer Wilds we took the knowledge-based mechanics."
"Since the beginning you have all your abilities, you don't unlock anything, it's more like you learn to use those abilities in new contexts, via tutorials or via story-level telling."
"Also it's related to Tunic in that sense, or maybe Animal Well.What's the status of the project, when can we expect to be playing with Aurora?Right now we are finishing our vertical slice and starting conversation with publishers."
"The development will last like a year and we are planning to release the game in the first quarter of 2026.Thank you so much for your time, Lucia.Thank you so much, Aurora."
"Looking forward to seeing more of you guys.Thank you.Thank you.Thank you."