English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Uprising: Humanum
HQ

A knowledge-based Metroidvania - Uprising: Humanum interview with tinyfeetgames at IndieDevDay

We caught up with Lucia Martinez Serra to learn more about tinyfeetgames' upcoming action title that follows the hero Aurora as she embarks on a quest to save the last remnants of humanity.

Audio transcription

"Hi Gamereactor friends, we are at the IndieDevDay 2024.
This is my first interview of the first day, so this is nice, this is always nice to kick off.
Thank you so much for joining us, Lucia."

"We're taking a look at Uprising Humanum, which is a kind of a blend of genres, but it's very interesting because we're seeing a lot of Metroidvanias as of late, a lot of roguelike games, but this is something slightly unique.
How would you describe it as an elevator pitch?
Our elevator pitch is basically saying this is a meet between Outer Wilds and Sifu."

"Basically a brainvania, metroidvania, and a more fast-paced action game.
What's going on in this world? Is it a sci-fi world, sci-fi sort of fantasy?
What sort of story are you guys telling here?
It's a sci-fi game, basically you as a player, you follow the journey of Aurora, our main character, who is in command to enter a megastructure, take something that's there and give it to her organization."

"But during the journey she realizes that the organization has lied to her, because the megastructure that's thought to be lonely and uninhabited has life, and something is going on there.
So the player and Aurora are going to discover what happened."

"In order to do that, what do you have to do?
It's a shooter element, you have to collect some resources, what do you do in a game loop?
You enter some battle arenas and overcome the enemies, but overcoming has its recompense, you learn how to navigate the world."

"This is important because there are a lot of hidden ways and paths, and the main goal is unlocking all those hidden paths and finding the good way to travel the megastructure, to put everything, every object and every important item to its place, so you can conclude what happened in that megastructure."

"You said it's like Sifu and like Outer Wilds, so what sort of elements are you taking from those games, how does it work in terms of structure?
From Sifu we take the death system, when you die you start from the bottom, from the beginning, and from Outer Wilds we took the knowledge-based mechanics."

"Since the beginning you have all your abilities, you don't unlock anything, it's more like you learn to use those abilities in new contexts, via tutorials or via story-level telling."

"Also it's related to Tunic in that sense, or maybe Animal Well.
What's the status of the project, when can we expect to be playing with Aurora?
Right now we are finishing our vertical slice and starting conversation with publishers."

"The development will last like a year and we are planning to release the game in the first quarter of 2026.
Thank you so much for your time, Lucia.
Thank you so much, Aurora."

"Looking forward to seeing more of you guys.
Thank you.
Thank you.
Thank you."

Interviews

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Goosebumps: The Vanishing - Official Trailer

Goosebumps: The Vanishing - Official Trailer
Don't Move - Official Trailer #2

Don't Move - Official Trailer #2
Creature Commandos - Official Trailer

Creature Commandos - Official Trailer
The Strangers: Chapter 2 - Official Teaser Trailer

The Strangers: Chapter 2 - Official Teaser Trailer
Wolf Man - Official Trailer

Wolf Man - Official Trailer
Dune: Prophecy - Official Series Trailer

Dune: Prophecy - Official Series Trailer
The Electric State - Official Teaser

The Electric State - Official Teaser
Carry-On - Official Teaser Trailer

Carry-On - Official Teaser Trailer
Arcane - Come Play Series Trailer

Arcane - Come Play Series Trailer
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Teaser Trailer

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Teaser Trailer
The Legend of Ochi - Official Trailer

The Legend of Ochi - Official Trailer
The Monkey - Official Redband Teaser

The Monkey - Official Redband Teaser
More

Trailers

From the Pitch to the Rift | Son Heung-min Spotlight - League of Legends

From the Pitch to the Rift | Son Heung-min Spotlight - League of Legends
Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania - Launch Trailer

Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania - Launch Trailer
Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania DLC Announcement trailer

Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania DLC Announcement trailer
Atomfall - Gameplay & World First Look trailer

Atomfall - Gameplay & World First Look trailer
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Gameplay Overview Trailer
Squadron 42 - CitizenCon 2024 Live Gameplay Reveal

Squadron 42 - CitizenCon 2024 Live Gameplay Reveal
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - PC Announce Trailer

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - PC Announce Trailer
Factorio: Space Age - Trailer

Factorio: Space Age - Trailer
Void Crew - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Void Crew - Release Date Reveal Trailer
FBC: Firebreak - Official Announcement Trailer

FBC: Firebreak - Official Announcement Trailer
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Official Trailer

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Official Trailer
The Legend of Baboo - Official Announcement Trailer

The Legend of Baboo - Official Announcement Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More