In Vegangsters you're Patt the potato inspector and you better keep your cards close to your chest - IndieDevDay Interview

David García from Poison Pill told us all about this card game which absolutely not rooted in reality and which will add an interesting real-time tweak to the trendy genre.
"Hi friends, I'm in Barcelona for the IndieDevDay 2024 and I'm here joined by David and we're learning about a card game You know when everybody's still crazy about Balatro and other games. It's really nice to see some interesting fresh Mechanics and approach to the genre. So thank you so much for joining us. What can you tell us makes Vegangsters Stand out. What makes Vegangsters unique is the real-time mechanics. Our cards doesn't go with mana or energy It goes from speed. Okay, so there are cards that are faster than others You will show you will put a card and you will play it. You can make two actions when the enemy makes only one or The opposite. No, you can make one powerful action when the enemy makes two actions. So well, you will see it in the gameplay What is Vegangsters about? What sort of a story are you trying to tell here?Well, the story is simple. You are Pat, a potato inspector that is willing to arrest every bad citizen in Tubercle City, which is the city of our game. And well, that's the way you are gonna do it with cards What sort of feedback are you getting from players that are trying it out for the first time at the IndieDevDay?With this demo. Well, the feedback is that the action bar is quite complex But when they try the first combat, they are getting used to it. So It's like complex at the beginning, but then it's simple to understand. So this is the most Commented feedback in here and also the art. People love the art, come here and say oh my god a potato inspector And the cars too, the people love the cars. We have Merchandising with cars for giving to the people and people are loving it. So Before I mentioned Valatro There are other games Came to mind that perhaps you guys are inspired by Uno in that you can sort of interrupt the other player I've been playing Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws as of late. So what sort of inspirations or You know, what are your favorite sort of card games or deck building games that have you inspired you?Well, our favorite deck building game is Slay the Spire for sure But the main mechanic, the action bar mechanic is inspired by Child of Light from Ubisoft So well, that's it Anything else that you would like to tell me about the game that we didn't touch upon?Well, we have plenty of fruits and vegetables in our game and every Each of them have a specific mechanic according to the fruit. For example, we have a durian, you know what a durian is?It's a fruit that smells really bad So in the game there is a durian that can poison your deck because it smells really bad. So yeah Some of the fruits or the for example, a carrot is more rooted and can behave differently or well not but there is a Satanic cult with carrots in our game. So yeah, it's strange for that What's the status of the project? You guys have a demo here?Are you sort of, are you releasing on early access? Do you guys have a publisher or?We already have a demo in Steam that is the same demo that people are playing here. Yeah in Steam there is And we are willing to release the game more or less 2025 February PC first? PC first and if it goes well We want to make it on Switch, but we cross hands Sounds like a healthy, albeit a little bit poison sort of card game So looking forward to playing it and good luck with the project. Thank you so much for your time David Thank you so much for having me"