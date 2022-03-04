English
Bl0w-Up brought pixelated gore to the IndieDevDay - Llibert Sans Interview

Retro twitch shooters remain quite trendy and here we learn all about Half Sunk Games' effort, which is already playable via a demo on Steam.

Audio transcription

"I'm in Barcelona for the IndieDevDay 2024 and I'm here catching up to learn a little bit more about Bl0w-Up which is a game that looks pretty violent, pretty fast, pretty retro Exactly, it's really inspired by the old games like Doom, Half-Life, Quake, games from that era but with more current game sensitivities, more fast movement and more accessibility options You have a bunch of people playing here all the time, the three days so what's the feedback you're getting from players that are getting their hands on the game?
Much better than last year, last year we also brought this game here to IndieDevDay but this year I've been receiving tons of feedback and I've been improving the game through that it's been a really big journey Other than the tribute that you guys are playing to these games, what is the game about?
What's going on in this world?
So, the air has been destroyed by an alien race, by a solo female Let me kick you out of the frame There you go, you can come back And the last survivor of humanity has reprogrammed a mining robot to avenge humanity so the robot, all he does is avenge humanity, like destroy, shoot, do everything You are the robot?
You are the robot and you destroy everything And what's the game structure like?
Is it rock-like? Is it hand-designed levels, one after each one?
Exactly, there are shorter stages, almost three minutes long stages on a 20 stages campaign You also have an infinite wave mode once you beat the game so you can play for longer and you also have secret stages that you can reach out for them Other than shooting your way through the game and sort of the violence that we are seeing what can you tell us about the mechanics and what you can do here?
So you start with pretty basic mechanics, like you have a slide, a dash It emphasizes first your character's abilities and then you start getting weapons, improvements like a grappling hook, a time device that lets you slow down time and things like that A pretty big arsenal with a shotgun, machine gun, railgun, you name it Is this a solo game or are you guys also planning on doing a multiplayer portion to it?
A single player campaign mostly because the game started as a single player game but then porting it to multiplayer would be hell so it's staying like that What's the status of the project? Do you guys have a publisher?
Are you guys planning to release Nier soon?
So I'm the main developer of the project, I make almost everything except for the music, the shaders, the cinematics and we are looking for a publisher right now because it's been two years and a half since I started the project and I would like to get finance for it This is running on PC, right?
This is running on PC but the idea would be to port it to Switch, Xbox and PlayStation Anything else that you would like to mention about the game that we didn't touch upon?
Well I'd like you to give it a try on Steam, there is a demo and have fun, brutally And blow stuff up Blow stuff up, exactly Thank you so much for your time, enjoy the show You're welcome"

