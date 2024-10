Etermax - 15th Anniversary Interview

We deal with the time difference in this remote interview as our own David Caballero, from the Spanish Gamereactor office, talks with Etermax's CEO & founder Máximo Cavazzani, from their HQ in Argentina. In the video they discuss 15 years of Etermax, Trivia Crack and its new VR version, Word Crack, and using AI in different ways.