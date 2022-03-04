GRTV News - New generative AI programme that can make games faces backlash

Known as Tales, the programme seems to take "inspiration" from existing work a little too much.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's a new week and we're going to be kicking things off by talking a little bit about a new program that's going around and it's attracting a lot of attention actually.It's a program called Tails and it is a generative AI program that can, well, generate games from scratch. But it does so in such a way that it utilizes inspiration from other existing works and, well, let's say it utilizes them as inspiration a little too much."
"And because of that it's seen massive, massive criticism already. So let's, with that in mind, let's dive on in and take a look.Generative AI program that can generate games from scratch receives massive criticism. It's pretty obvious to see why.From an ethical standpoint alone, there are plenty of people attacking a new program called Tails that lets consumers generate games from scratch, from sci-fi shooters to post-apocalyptic third-person adventures."
"But moral qualms aside, Tails seems to have another problem, a problem that many other AI-based programs have, that they are designed to remix existing ideas and concepts rather than create something that is truly new in its essence.Whether everyone remixes a little and what truly constitutes new is probably a discussion for another day, but Tails seems to be quite ineffective at masking its sources of inspiration.For example, one of the examples that the developers themselves have highlighted is something strikingly similar to the Horizon series."
"And yes, this is an AI-generated thing. And, uh, I mean, I will say the world itself looks a bit more sort of Dark Souls, a little bit more sort of Elden Ring, very FromSoftware-like, but that's Aloy and you can't mistake that.As WCCF Tech writes, the developers have issued a press release revealing that the program is based on a large-world model called SIA.Tails truly feels like something out of a sci-fi film. We can't wait to make it a reality. The gaming industry is in desperate need of a revolution, and putting the power to create in the hands of gamers could be the start of a new era of entertainment that extends far beyond games."
"A lack of resources should never get in the way of creative spark, and empowering creators in this way means so much to us.You can see more examples, including something that really looks like Grand Theft Auto V, below.And, uh, they do like to put this, like, weird cat thing in it, which is unusual.But yeah, it does look a lot like Grand Theft Auto V, even the sort of art style, the lighting, uh, the fact that the graphics look like they've come from a game that was made in 2013 as well, you know, a little bit sort of dated in the sort of the gloss of them."
"Unlike this one, which looks a bit more, sort of, real and more modern. So, yeah, very strange.Uh, but no, I think this is something we're going to be seeing more of in the future, um, these sort of AI systems creeping into video games as a whole.Um, I think that there are, there are elements of AI that could be massively beneficial to the way that we, the way that games are created."
"Um, just helping with sort of parts of the process to streamline it a bit better.But when it comes to actual, the creative elements and creating sort of new products and new experiences, AI can't do it because it doesn't have that, that creative, um, ability.It has to use other things for inspiration and then essentially plagiarize them.So, um, I don't think Tales is going to be the, well, it isn't the first and it's not going to be the last one of these sort of things we're going to see."
"Uh, and hopefully the only thing we can hope is that we don't see this being put into effect by the sort of big sort of names in the industry.Um, you know, ways to sort of generate products like this, or maybe, maybe also maybe generate worlds and then build things around it.I don't know, put it this way, we're in a very unusual place in the game sector with AI because it's, it's, it's, it's unregulated really."
"Um, you know, obviously there's been a lot of backlash in, in relation to the, the voice acting and, uh, voice actors taking a stand against AI being used to sort of basically take their jobs.But we're not seeing it in the same mindset for the actual development part of the world.So hopefully we'll see sort of, uh, more regulation coming at some point because, uh, this is, this Tales thing, for example, is something that it shouldn't be allowed to be developed because it's, it's just, it is just plagiarism in its entirety."
"Um, yeah, so very unusual, but yeah, let us know what you think about it.Tell us, uh, you know, are you excited about the AI revolution?Are you wary about it?Tell us all about it in the comments below and otherwise I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRT news of the week."
"So stay tuned for that.Thank you for watching.We'll see you in the next one.Take care, everyone."