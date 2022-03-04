English
JBL Quantum Surround 360 Wireless (Quick Look) - All Around You

This headset uses dual-wireless connection and has breathable fabric ear cushions, all to deliver a top audio experience.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
If you want a gaming headset for a couple of years now, you've been able to buy one in JBL's Quantum series."

"But the thing about those Quantum series is that while more budget-friendly versions have come out since then, they are expensive.
Well, at least they were.
Now you can buy something like this, which is the Quantum 360 Wireless."

"And this is just a tad over €100, which is a lot cheaper than Quantum's used to be.
And the cool thing is that you're actually not sacrificing a lot of features.
One aspect where you are is build quality.
This is definitely more plastic than some of the first Quantum editions that came to market, which essentially was the Quantum 1, which was considered the flagship and much more expensive than €100."

"But that is the main thing.
The one thing that you do get when you sacrifice those pricier materials is, well, basically, these are more flexible.
That's one thing."

"And they're also much lighter.
So I would go as far as to say that you probably won't feel the weight of this headset on your head even during longer gaming sessions.
What you're not really sacrificing a lot of is, well, the features inside."

"You get dual wireless with both Bluetooth and 2.5 GHz, meaning that there is a dedicated dongle and you can also tether this directly to, say, a phone so that your messages or your calls will come through.
Inside, we find big, bulky 40mm neodymium drivers and a detachable boom mic."

"That is an omnidirectional microphone, which works very well, at least we think that it does.
JBL users are very good with those detachable microphones that they use.
These mesh fabric ear pads have a lot of cushioning on them, meaning that it is a very soft wearing experience."

"I would say that also with the cushioning that is here on the top, on the bottom of the brace, it feels quite comfortable for me.
And they've also allowed a little bit of color to sneak through.
This obviously does not."

"This is like an obsidian-based black with the same glossy plastic, which will probably scuff over time.
So, what you do find is that these come in four distinct colors, which I think is very, very cool."

"Now, JBL promises 22 hours of battery life, which isn't the greatest.
And while I do think that there are some cool little touches here and there, such as these ridged accents here on the back of the cups and a sliding mechanism for on-off, you can't really escape that it feels noticeably cheaper than the remaining JBL Quantum headsets, I would say."

"So, if you get a chance to wear one, do turn it on, listen, play with it a little bit.
And if this is your speed, a bit over 100 euros do seem quite reasonable for what you're getting.
So, for much more on JBL Quantums, stay tuned to Game Racket."

"Bye."

