GRTV News - Hazelight teases its upcoming new IP project

We look at the snippet of information and try to crack the code.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're kind of going to be following up on what we talked about yesterday because yesterday we were talking about It Takes Two and the fact that the game has now hit a mega sort of 20 million sold copies number.Today we're going to be saying in a similar vein, we're going to continue talking about Hazelight because people have been asking Hazelight a lot of questions about what their next game is going to be and they've said in frequent occasions that they're going to show it off before the end of 2024."
"Now obviously we're in the second half of October now so it's getting to crunch time and while I'm fully expecting them to show it off at the Game Awards because you know Joseph Farrars and Geoff Keighley are quite close seemingly, they do a lot of announcements together.Joseph Farrars, the sort of director of Hazelight has now published, well the studio as a whole as well, has sort of published a teaser giving us an idea of what this new IP is going to be so let's have a look at that and go from there.It Takes Two's studio confirms its next game is a new IP and EA will publish this one as well. So yesterday Hazelight confirmed that It Takes Two has sold more than 20 million copies. Jonas chose to end his article by reiterating that the studio is set to reveal its next game before 2025 and that some unfounded rumours claimed it would be a sequel to 2021's big hit. Now we know the last part is completely false."
"The Swedish studio confirms that the game it'll announce later this year will be a new intellectual property so not a sequel to It Takes Two, Brothers a Tale of Two Sons or A Way Out. Electronic Arts has added a tiny bit of extra information by announcing that EA's Originals brand will publish this co-op game as well.Finally, Joseph Farrars has decided to get our brains working by stating that the game's title will be something. It starts with an S, ends with an N, it's got a break in the middle, I think it's four letters, five letters? And then a further seven, I think? I'm trying to count this by reading on a small monitor."
"Stop Between, Star Kitchen, Sick Pokemon, it's all worth taking an extra look at the yellow post notes. Are the game's main characters called Mionzo? What do you think the game is called and when will it be announced? And what I'm going to do is I'm going to try and just bring this up in a new tab. Big image, full screen image, so that we can sort of pick and choose and look at it.The middle bit we're not too bothered about, new IP, title, release, 2020 something. The only thing that I think that's worth looking at here is would Hazelight be mad enough to shadow drop this game? Because if this isn't referring to 2024, I'm not too sure whether it's going to be much later than 2025."
"Because Hazelight's games don't tend to be massive, they're co-op games, right? And one thing you don't want with a co-op game is something that takes 30 hours to complete. You want something that's a bit tighter so that you can both come together and you can actually complete it in a reasonable time.So I'm assuming that this is 2025, but the question mark next to it does beg the question of could we potentially see a shadow drop? It Takes Two came out in 2021, which means you can probably infer that the studio didn't do any expansions for it. We're working on this new IP."
"They're probably starting work on it towards the end of It Takes Two's development cycle, so late 2020. So it's probably relatively close to being ready. But yeah, developed by Hazelight, obviously published by EA Originals. Not too sure what this little doodle's about. Maybe some gameplay elements.Final Final Three, M Down 13. You can't actually see that because of my face, so I'll just quickly do that a minute. Not too sure what that means. I can't really infer that one. This is the Miozo, Miozo, Miozo, Miozo thing, so maybe that's to do with, again, the name of the protagonist, maybe? Is that some other reference?This one's an interesting one, because you can see Co-op, obviously. You can see that down the side, it says Cooler. Rad? Legend? Ouch? Question mark? Does that mean that they want to, you know, potentially look at, like, Couch here? Is that what it's referring to? I'm not too sure. That then says down there, Other? P something N?Hazelight do this thing where they're really good at teasing, but it's very difficult to piece together what they're trying to tease, because it's very complicated. But yeah, it's an interesting thing all the same. I love that they've done this. I think that's a really nice way to sort of tease and prepare people for this next project they're going to be presenting to the world."
"Again, I'm not too sure when we'll actually see it, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's the Game Awards that this thing gets its full reveal and that it comes out sometime in 2025. It Takes Two launched in March, I believe. I don't think we'll see it until later in 2025, just to give them a bit of time to do the whole marketing stuff and make sure that people are aware of this game.Because one thing's for certain is that following It Takes Two, they're clearly well known enough and beloved enough to be able to launch a game to massive success. And I think they want to make sure that they do that right. There'll be a lot of marketing from the developers of It Takes Two and stuff like that, trying to get people enticed and excited about this new project as well."
"So that's the predominant reason why I don't think we'll see it this year and why I think we'll see it sometime, probably the middle, second half of 2025. But again, we don't even know the name of the product yet. We don't know anything about it except for that information. Go into the image, go do some code breaking, whatever. Go and try and piece together any of those little teasers that Joseph Farris has put in that little picture.Because I for one, there's things that we can infer, but I don't know any of it. It's all completely new to me. So it's really exciting. But yeah, this has been all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News. I'll be back down Monday for the next one. So I'll see you all after the weekend, which I hope you enjoy. So yeah, have a fantastic Friday, a fantastic weekend. And yeah, see you all on the other side. Take care, everyone."