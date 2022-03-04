Even Vampires Struggle with Online Dating - Talking Love at First Bite at IndieDevDay

Uber Eats and Tinder mix for a vampire when it comes to online dating, and Aitor Morales and Teresa Costas told us all about how that's encapsulated in Love at First Bite.
"All right, we're in Barcelona for the IndieDevDay 2024.I'm taking a look at some very interesting, fresh indie games, and this is Love at First Bite.Which, you know, it's in the name already."
"You have to find love, and you have to find something to eat as a vampire.So, thank you so much for joining us, guys.Where did this weird, interesting concept come from?The idea of the game came from a game jam."
"The theme was about nightfall.So, through brainstorming by myself, I decided to go with vampires and Tinder.The main references for the game were...Well, I always wanted to make a game about..."
"With references with...Papers, please.Papers, please, and also...Reigns.Yeah."
"So, the premise is that.Mixing the detective aspect of papers, please, and also having the interaction of Reigns.Through a more casual game that is a dating sim.And through an interesting cartoonish art style that you can tell us a little bit more about."
"Well, we wanted to be super friendly.We wanted to mix the...Wow, you're actually eating people, but everything's so cute.And we wanted it to be funny and also simple."
"Because you do have to check if someone is a human or if it's a vampire.So, it's way easier if it's a 2D art style with little changes.Instead of it being super complicated, a lot of detail.That you will have to spend a lot of time trying to see what type of character it is."
"So, it's best if we kept it simple and friendly.And also, the simple art style started because it was a game jam.And we had a really short time to actually make all the assets.And since we have hundreds and hundreds of different assets."
"Just for our own sanity, we actually prefer the simple art style.Tell me a little bit more, just for me to get this clear.So, you're actually a vampire.So, you're checking this app and you can both connect or contact with both humans and vampires."
"If it's a human, you can eat them.If it's a vampire, you can...Yeah, the idea is if you want to try to eat them.You realize in the process of trying to eat them that they're vampires."
"So, it also comes with a negative outcome.The day ends with blood loss because obviously you haven't succeeded in eating someone.And the game is basically having to manage surviving and finding love.So, you have to try and find people that are good to be victims so you can eat them."
"While you try to find yourself and the person you might want to have a relationship with.Tell me a little bit more about the mechanics and what you actually do with the game while doing this.Okay, so basically the interactions are swipe based and tap based.Really mobile friendly."
"Mobile first or PC first?Mobile first.Yeah, the intention is mobile first but obviously the interactions with mouse also work.And we would love to port it with console controls as well."
"Like game controller controls.But yeah, the interactions are moving cards from right to left to make actions.And to decide on whether you like the profile or not.Also tap interactions to choose between options of dialogue."
"So we give a preset of options that branch out depending on what you choose.And the NPC reacts to what you do.And something really crazy about any of the dialogues that are going to happen here that you can let us know about?You can do really weird stuff."
"Like sometimes you really feel like you're a vampire.And you have to try to be like, no, I'm completely fine.Like bats following you.Not being able to eat garlic."
"Maybe your date will ask...Oh damn.Yeah, maybe your date will ask, hey, I really loved our date.Maybe we should stay and watch the sunrise."
"You're like, what?There was this TV ad about, it was Ray-Ban I think.Somebody forgot his Ray-Ban sunglasses and they were vampires.The ones who weren't wearing the Ray-Bans were dying and exploding."
"Something like that, right?Yeah, of course.And we do want the player to fail.So you will have the option to say, yeah, of course."
"And you will obviously die.But we do want to have funny deaths that you can come on to.Not just be like, oh, you died because you didn't eat enough humans or whatever.So you can actually die because of the sun."
"Or you had a terrible fight with a werewolf.So people can collect the endings because everything is card-based.So each ending has a card with an illustration.And we do want people to be like, hey, I've died a bunch of times and they were all different."
"And I still can die ten more times in different ways.And because of that, I think it's going to be really funny.And try to see where you can reach.You build your character and it's pretty customizable."
"Okay, what's the status of the game?You guys are with Power Up+.I don't know if you have found a publisher already.And when can we expect to get our teeth into this?We're currently developing the vertical slice for the game."
"Almost finished with it.Power Up helped us out through a pre-incubation phase of the game.They helped us out with mentoring and also giving us the space.So thank you very much, Power Up."
"We currently don't have any publishers.But the intention is to publish this game next year in October.For Halloween, obviously.Spooky season."
"Spooky season, yeah.Spooky month.We're mainly now focused on touching up the small details that we've detected.That might confuse users."
"And working on the narrative side of the game.Perfect.Are you guys actually vampires yourselves?No answer.Alright."
"I get really sunburned.I will only say that.Thank you so much for your time.Enjoy the show.Thank you."
"Thank you."