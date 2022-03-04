English
Cat-Astrophy
Just Orange Cat Things - Causing a Cat-Astrophy at IndieDevDay

Solo developer Aaron Hernandez shows off the work on his tribute to his own cat in Cat-Astrophy.

"All right, I'm in Barcelona for the Indie Dev Day 2024 and at the Indie Dev Day 2023 I met Aaron for the first time and he was 16 and he had made a game on his own as a solo developer and now the game is more showable. You made some progress so thank you so much for joining us. It looks great. What can you tell us about Catastrophe? Well Catastrophe is a rock-like genre, a bit platformer too, and a bit of exploration too. It's based on my cat, my real cat is called Polo. It's an orange cat. I made all the game by my own but a friend, two friends, one is helping me with the music and another with the illustrations and the drawings but for example the pixel art is made for me by my own so..."

"For how long have you been working on Catastrophe on your own? I started the last year but for the time of, for studying and free time that I want to relax for the game, less than six months. And how long can we expect the game to be? If you have developed it on your own, is it gonna be a long game? I mean it's it's got a rock-like element to it so perhaps you can play again and again and again. It has a lot of variety with different runs, it's called runs. I want to make the game a lot of hours but playing again and again, not in one room."

"So for example the demo is I think 30 minutes long so I expected to the game to be the first run maybe one or two hours. What can you tell us about the world and what's going on in this world and the story you want to tell? The story is curious because it's based on the real cat, the real story of my cat and it's a mix of the real and the fiction. When it's abducted by the aliens, this is the fake. So it's curious because I mix the two and you can see the real and the fiction that is all the game, the fiction. And what's the status of the project? Do you have a publisher? Have you been making business here?
This year I'm a bit more to meet with the professional people. Mentally I work to like the pitch and the presentation of the game. So the last days to Friday's last signs today, I was meeting with some publishers and they get astonished. So it's a bit of it. You have your parents over there so what can you tell me about the support by your family? Of course you're underage so what can you tell me about that? So thank you to my parents. I want to say thank you to my parents because for example me, my dad is making like the relation, the public relations. He's making hard work and a good work. Talking with publishers, coming to the stand and talking about the game and our lives. So thank you, thank you so much. Every person that is helping me. So that's a beautiful story. Thank you so much for your time Aaron and we are looking forward to playing Catastrophe. Thank you, thank you so much."

