Polestar 2: Revisited - EV Hour

We return to one of our favourite electric vehicles, the Polestar 2, all to explore further how the electric evolution is continuing to refine and improve this sleek vehicle.
"Yes, this is the Polestar 2.Again, I persuaded Polestar into lending me this car for one final go around.And I've even had it for a bit longer this time around to really get into the nitty gritty of what it must be like to be a Polestar owner."
"And the conclusion, boring enough, is the same.Because I am of the set mind, I firmly believe that this is one of the best cars, period, on the roads today."
"And that's not just because of the spec bump, the better range, the more horsepower, the better torque count.It's much more ethereal than that."
"This car is one of the best ones on the roads because it has soul.And I really hope that that will translate into the upcoming Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, and that people will recognize it for what it is, which is a true champion."
"Let's take a drive.I've got to say, there is also something quite special about this performance version of the car.I don't usually like performance versions."
"I think in EVs, anyway, you pay too much for too little alteration of what the car ultimately is.But here, it changes the personality of the car ever so slightly."
"I would argue that the Polestar 2 is one of the most soulful cars on the EV market today.But with this performance variant, the Brembo brakes, the tunable shock absorbers from Ohlins, the Continental tires, it all urges you to put your foot down, slam it into a corner, and more often than not, hopefully, you'll come out better for it on the other side."
"It is quite special.It's immediate.It feels absolutely fantastic to drive.And I could not be happier for the driving experience overall."
"And combined with this fantastic exterior and interior, it really is quite special.We've got to stop by the exterior first.And while we gawk at this timeless design, let me give you the key figures."
"Depending on the spec, this 2024 model year version of the Polestar 2 produces 29% more power, 48% more torques, and again, depending on spec, drives much longer on a charge than previously."
"The Polestar 2 has, more importantly, withstood the test of time and come out on top as a mature, sensible, and exciting EV that has gotten even better recently."
"And the more I drive it, the more I find it bewitching.The Polestar 2 really is a prime example of needing more time to properly understand, particularly, user interface paradigms and use case scenarios in cars before rendering a real verdict."
"This is the third time I'm driving this particular model, obviously, with different refreshes along the way.And particularly, the interior and the command screen is something that I've grown very much to appreciate over time."
"Going back to this original screen here, I do still think that we need a better overview than this, offering you the bare minimum of information on this quite roomy screen, I should say."
"But what I also will say is that when I select a very quick destination that I want to go, such as home, I've grown very fond of having my entire journey realized over here on this command screen."
"I think it is absolutely wonderful to have the entirety of this screen dedicated to my GPS, such as that I really can dedicate other things over on this main screen here."
"Now I have the reversing camera, which is also a top-down camera.That is something that you'll grow very accustomed to having and will miss when you don't have it."
"And apart from perhaps a bit of a wonky Bluetooth recorder here, I will say that it just, it feels great.It really does.And overall, I think that the interior is not only just tasteful, but it has a lot of personality."
"That's something that I'm probably gonna say a couple of times over the course of this video.You can feel something when you're in here and you can feel the intention of the designers, and that matters."
"It really does.It has to be considered one of the all-time greats at this point.Sure, this category, even Polestar as an EV-producing separate entity, haven't been around for that long, but I think we'll remember the Polestar 2 very fondly many years from now."
"And through only a handful of years of refinement, it's become clear that we can expect great things from the upcoming Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, which I can't wait to tell you more about later this year."