GRTV News - The Witcher Season 4 recasts another major character

After losing Henry Cavill as Geralt, we're also set to get another new Witcher in the Netflix show.
"Hello there, welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual taking you through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we're always here for you, GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, exclusive content, interviews and so much more, but without further ado, today we're talking TV, we've got a lovely little cameo from Ben here, but in any case, we've got some news on The Witcher Season 4, now it's already known that we are getting a major recast in The Witcher Season 4, going from Henry Cavill as Geralt to Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, and that sort of comes with it's own sense of controversy, some people are interested to see what's going to happen, some people are switching off entirely, but it's clear that The Witcher 4 is at least drawing a lot of conversation, The Witcher Season 4, sorry, is drawing a lot of conversation around it, now according to a new report from Redanian Intelligence, we know that Liam Hemsworth isn't going to be the only new face stepping into a Witcher role, it seems that Kim Bodnia, the actor who played Vesemir for Season 2, will not be returning for Season 4, while it is stated that Coen and Lambert are going to come back with their original actors for a sort of Witcher reunion in Season 4, which is weird to say a reunion because they're going to be meeting the character that they've, well the actor that they've not met before, but the character that they technically have, I'm not really sure how they're going to do it to be honest, but yeah, Vesemir won't be the same Vesemir that we saw in Season 2. Which is interesting, a lot of people liked Kim Bodnia, especially for his look for Vesemir, I think that with the Season 2 writing of Kaer Morhen, he didn't really get a chance to really explore the character and give people the reason why we love Vesemir from the books and the games, but I think still people wanted to see more of Bodnia and especially more of his version of Vesemir, because it felt like one of the few efforts to make the character a bit more like their book counterpart. Henry Cavill had famously tried and sort of failed to get that working for years, which is reportedly why he left the Witcher and is now working with Amazon on their Voltron movie, he's working on a Highlander movie, he's also working on the famed Warhammer series, which we're waiting to hear more about. It'll be really interesting to see what Liam Hemsworth can bring to the role of Geralt, I think The Witcher 4 feels weirdly like you need to see it, just to sort of really get a grasp of what this is going to look like, it's going to be so weird, but I also feel like it's drummed up more excitement than just another season of the show would have, because you want to see what Liam Hemsworth is like, especially if you've seen what Henry Cavill was like beforehand. But yeah, it'll be interesting to see, we don't know who they're going to cast as Vesemir, Redanian Intelligence doesn't have the report on that, but considering there's not much time left on shooting The Witcher season 4 and that we've only got one more season after that, you'd imagine that it'd be announced pretty shortly. Who do you think could play a good Vesemir? You sat to see Kim Bodnia go, who do you think could be recast as well? Let me know all that and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."