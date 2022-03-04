English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
HQ

Super Light, Super Strong - IFA Pitaka Interview

Using military-grade technology, Pitaka makes some of the strongest phone cases out there, and we got to take a look at IFA.

Audio transcription

"Hey everybody, so we passed by this nice stand over here.
Former brand called Pitaka and they have some really interesting phone cases on display here.
So could you tell us a bit more about the products you are showcasing here?
Hello, this is Pitaka and we are a leading technology accessories brand from China."

"And our product is made by Aluminum Fiber which is like a ministry material.
So it's super light but it's super strong.
So it allows our product to be like very thin and light.
When you use it, it likes that you didn't use a case."

"So basically it keeps like a case-less feeling or you are using your phone like you are not using a case.
So this is the biggest advantage of our products.
I just had a little feel, feeling the cases and they also have a really nice texture.
Could you tell me a bit more about how this works?
So basically, regarding of these cases, firstly we use the fiber to create, to weave it into like a cloth."

"So it's like a soft cloth.
So regarding of these materials, it's usually used for like the military jackets or the helmets.
So it will like, we will weave it first.
It's just like you get your sweater or something like."

"And then they will get all the air out and it will be like this case.
So firstly weave it and then it will be like a solid case like this.
Yeah, it's super strong but very light.
It's probably the lightest cases in the world."

"So that's really nice.
And like what is a case like this selling for and where are you selling at the moment?
So basically we are selling everywhere in the world.
So right now in US we are selling in some of the variety stores."

"And here in Germany we are going to sell in one of the largest APR called Comspot.
And in Switzerland we are selling Swisscom and Deque.
And yeah, and in China we are selling in like every channels and in a lot of telecom stores, consumer electronic stores, and APR and of course Amazon our website."

"Yeah, so basically we are selling everywhere in the world.
Okay, cool. Thank you very much for your time.
Thank you."

Interviews

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Arcane - Come Play Series Trailer

Arcane - Come Play Series Trailer
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Teaser Trailer

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Teaser Trailer
The Legend of Ochi - Official Trailer

The Legend of Ochi - Official Trailer
The Monkey - Official Redband Teaser

The Monkey - Official Redband Teaser
Invincible - Season 3 Teaser

Invincible - Season 3 Teaser
Citadel: Honey Bunny - Official Trailer

Citadel: Honey Bunny - Official Trailer
An Almost Christmas Story - Official Trailer

An Almost Christmas Story - Official Trailer
Silo: Season 2 - Official Trailer

Silo: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Submerged - Official Trailer

Submerged - Official Trailer
Armor - Official Trailer

Armor - Official Trailer
The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Trailer

The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Trailer
A Complete Unknown - Official Trailer

A Complete Unknown - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Exodus - The Mara-Yama Trailer

Exodus - The Mara-Yama Trailer
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Cast Reveal Trailer

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Cast Reveal Trailer
Astro Bot - Building Speed Add-On trailer

Astro Bot - Building Speed Add-On trailer
Valheim - The Bog Witch - Trailer

Valheim - The Bog Witch - Trailer
Max Mustard - Official Trailer (PSVR 2)

Max Mustard - Official Trailer (PSVR 2)
Trails Through Daybreak II - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Trails Through Daybreak II - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - PC Launch Trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - PC Launch Trailer
Unknown 9: Awakening - Cinematic Launch Trailer

Unknown 9: Awakening - Cinematic Launch Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Post-Launch Overview

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Post-Launch Overview
PlayStation - The Concert Teaser Trailer

PlayStation - The Concert Teaser Trailer
Life is Strange: Double Exposure - Power and Suspects Trailer

Life is Strange: Double Exposure - Power and Suspects Trailer
MultiVersus - Nubia Gameplay Trailer

MultiVersus - Nubia Gameplay Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More