Super Light, Super Strong - IFA Pitaka Interview

Using military-grade technology, Pitaka makes some of the strongest phone cases out there, and we got to take a look at IFA.
"Hey everybody, so we passed by this nice stand over here.Former brand called Pitaka and they have some really interesting phone cases on display here.So could you tell us a bit more about the products you are showcasing here?Hello, this is Pitaka and we are a leading technology accessories brand from China."
"And our product is made by Aluminum Fiber which is like a ministry material.So it's super light but it's super strong.So it allows our product to be like very thin and light.When you use it, it likes that you didn't use a case."
"So basically it keeps like a case-less feeling or you are using your phone like you are not using a case.So this is the biggest advantage of our products.I just had a little feel, feeling the cases and they also have a really nice texture.Could you tell me a bit more about how this works?So basically, regarding of these cases, firstly we use the fiber to create, to weave it into like a cloth."
"So it's like a soft cloth.So regarding of these materials, it's usually used for like the military jackets or the helmets.So it will like, we will weave it first.It's just like you get your sweater or something like."
"And then they will get all the air out and it will be like this case.So firstly weave it and then it will be like a solid case like this.Yeah, it's super strong but very light.It's probably the lightest cases in the world."
"So that's really nice.And like what is a case like this selling for and where are you selling at the moment?So basically we are selling everywhere in the world.So right now in US we are selling in some of the variety stores."
"And here in Germany we are going to sell in one of the largest APR called Comspot.And in Switzerland we are selling Swisscom and Deque.And yeah, and in China we are selling in like every channels and in a lot of telecom stores, consumer electronic stores, and APR and of course Amazon our website."
"Yeah, so basically we are selling everywhere in the world.Okay, cool. Thank you very much for your time.Thank you."