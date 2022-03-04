A Portable, Effective Crease Remover - IFA Nesugar Interview

If you want to steam and iron your clothes on the go, Nesugar's latest line might be for you. Marco checked it out at IFA.
"So, we came across this stand over here with a lot of ironing machines or steam, hand-held steamers. Could you tell us a bit more about the products you have on offer?This is a serious hand-held steamer for clothes. They design very small and portable and slim."
"You can take it to travel or also use it at home. It is suitable for all clothes and is very small for a package.Is it meant as a replacement for ironing?Yes, it replaces the ironing. The effect is like ironing.But easier, probably. And does it also remove dirty scents?Yes."
"How much is this, for example?49 euro.You have different models also, I think?We have a series. This is the G3, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5, G6."
"What are the major differences between the G5, G6, G7?This is the G3. This is the model G2. It also can turn its head, just like this.Also, it has a hook to put the wool.And then, the Y."
"What's your main target audience? Is it like women? I see some women here. What's the main target audience?We are for all the world. For Europe, for America and China.This is G4.This is G5. G5 is professional. The effect is the same as the garment iron."
"Also can turn. Pour the water.Which model would be best for this shirt?This one. This is professional. The effect is very good.How much is this one, the G5?About 59 euro."
"Thank you for showing us your products.Thank you."