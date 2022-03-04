Choose Your Hairstyle Before You Get It - IFA Mirroroid Inc Interview

Marco gets slightly triggered but is mostly impressed by seeing hair on his head again, generated by a unique new mirror.
"Hi everyone, we are still at IFA and I saw behind me AI hair solutions which really triggered me. Even though I don't have any hair left, it seems like a really interesting concept. Could you tell us a bit more about what this does?This is a smart mirror. Our company name is Mirart. So Mirart smart mirror for the hair salon. We can provide some functions for the hair salon. So we can provide the hairstyle simulation and scalp analysis or customer management or digital hair catalog as well. So we are doing the service in Korea and Japan more than 10, more than 1,000 hair salons now. So we want to expand our device to abroad. So we exhibit the IFA show now. Thank you."
"I don't know, can we try it out maybe? It will show me different hairstyles I could try out.We use this portal to hairstyle simulation. And then we can choose the gender and the male. So we can, we have a lot of hair resources to here. So maybe this one and then you can see. And then we have to modify the size or position and using two fingers and then single fingers can adjust the length or volume as well. And one more thing, we can choose the hair color as well. We have more than 200 hair resources now and we are updating monthly. Then customer can show easily how, which styles for me. Yeah, they know about that. Yeah, like this."
"Oh, this is good. How about that? This will be available in hair salons and there's no app for it to do it at home? Yeah, we have our app as well. Yeah, Mirac. So customer can check their image or their record or before or after haircut image that they can check with their own mobile device. Yeah. Thank you very much for the introduction."