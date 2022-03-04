3D Printing Made Easy - IFA Toybox Interview

If you or your kids have ever wanted to print their own version of their favourite toy, or make a new character altogether, Toybox is working on an innovative 3D printer just for that purpose.
"Hey everybody, so we were walking around and suddenly I spotted this really colorful set of, well, really nice figurines and we saw this name Toybox, and yeah, I'm really interested to know more. What are we looking at here?What is this? What kind of product is this?So this is an innovative 3D printer for kids and for toys."
"As you can see here, there are just only toys that we have printed with the Toybox, and it's really easy to use, easy to navigate on the app, and you just think about something and you print it. You can choose from thousands of toys in the app, or if you don't like or you want to express your creativity, you can create your own stuff. For instance, here we have one feature from Space Jam, but if you want, you can do your own, something that looks like you. You can do a curly hair, without hair, or blonde, whatever you want, something that looks like you. Magic hats, or so, there are really a space for creation and also a space for navigating between thousands of toys. In the world, every 3.5 seconds, one toy is printed with Toybox, so it's really something that creates a little bit of addition, we have to say. You start doing one, and then you want more, and it's really easy to do and fast. There are toys that you can do in three minutes, others, it takes longer, but they are also more complex, like you can change the colors, or do different shapes. Here we can see there are more complex toys, and you can print whatever you want, basically. And we don't, sorry, we don't forget that the material is done in bioplastic, so very safe."
"Cool, and it's for kids, you mentioned, so what kind of age are we looking at? Like six years old, or eight years old?Yeah, you can do, you can use it, whatever age you want, because it's really easy. It's just one print, you print one button."
"So you only need to buy these resources, so it has something to print with, right?Yeah, exactly. You just need the printer itself, and the filaments.There is one color, the white comes already with the printer, but you can buy also the bundle with other seven colors inside."
"Okay, cool, so what's the nicest thing you've created with Toybox so far? I love Spongebob, to be honest, and so I've created a couple, but what I really love, it's more than the creation, is the experience of creating, and the reaction of the kids.I have to admit that I was printing something for work purposes, but also then I was like, oh, I will print this for the son of my friend, for the daughter of my colleague, and the reaction was really nice."
"I printed them, for instance, one ring for a little lady called Louisa, and apparently she was amazed, because she was saying, oh, this is the ring like mommy and daddy, the wedding, so we have all the three in the same ring. So this reaction, it's really priceless, I think."
"Cool, all right. Well, thank you very much for explaining all of this to us, and yeah, thank you."