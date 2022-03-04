TwelveSouth AirFly Pro (Quick Look) - Make Air Travel More Comfortable

This Bluetooth transmitter is designed to make it even easier to connect AirPods and Beats to devices where there's a wired jack and no wireless support.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Your smartphone does a lot of different stuff, and every single year its overall capability and functionality is extended and added upon by their manufacturers."
"Which makes it all the more puzzling that if you have a phone and you have a wireless Bluetooth set of earphones or in-ears, and your partner or your friend or your sibling or your child also has a pair of Bluetooth headphones or in-ears, they can't connect to your phone and listen simultaneously to whatever it is that you're doing."
"It's simply not part of Bluetooth to split a signal and do so with the full capability of the soundstage available to two different audio sources at the same time.How does one fix that?Well, one could get this."
"This is 12South AirFly Pro and it solves a whole host of issues for around $30 and it does so very neatly, I should say.For one, this is a little audio jack.You might think, what if my phone doesn't have an audio jack?You can use the simple converter to get it to USB type C."
"Now what this does is it creates a split Bluetooth signal between one audio source.If you let your mind wander, you might think of scenarios where that could come in handy.For one, it just does the basic thing of, if your car stereo does not have Bluetooth, you could plug this into the AUX port and let it become a wireless Bluetooth signal."
"That is just one good thing, I would say, but it also lets you insert this and get lossless audio to two headsets at once.Two headsets can pair to the AirFly Pro and get a lossless audio signal.So that also means, by the way, you do get this little cool pouch when you buy it for the $30, which I think is very good."
"This is for airports, like for airplanes.That means that, yes, you plug this into one of your screens and then both of you can listen with your fancy AirPods or Sony headsets, whatever it is that you have.This has 25 hours of battery life, which I think is absolutely awesome."
"So in-flight entertainment, car stereos, regular phones, tablets, a laptop in an airport.Do you want to watch a movie together?You plug this into the audio jack on your laptop and you can use both of your headphones at the same time."
"So you can enjoy something with a friend or whoever you're with, and it's such an obvious thing to have, mostly I would say if you're a frequent traveler, but just to own for those instances where you're in the backseat of a car driving, it's a long drive, one of you has a phone."
"Do you want to watch it with me?Yes, but you can't watch it on the speakers because either it will get drowned out by engine noises or whatever.People want to have a conversation in the car or you just want to use your good headphones."
"There it is.The 12South AirFly Pro is around $30 and it is very, a very, very good deal, I would say.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."