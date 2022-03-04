Get a Look Inside Your Ear - IFA Bebird Interview

Cleaning your ear can be quite a thankless task, but to keep your ears clean and healthy, Bebird has a new invention that lets you look inside the ear.
"So we've just stopped by this booth and we saw a product that looks so so unfamiliar, so novel that we had to ask what it was all about.So could you please tell us more? What is it that you're holding in your hand?My name is Ari and I'm with Bebird here at IFA 2024."
"And this is the Ear Vision Complete, which is the world's first over-the-counter smart ear cleaning device.So essentially here in the tip you have a camera and when connected to the app it will allow you to see in your ear while you are cleaning.It has a flexible tip and also has a blue UV light from the tip, which will also sanitize your ear."
"So the main advantage is being able to see inside your ear.So in the past you've always been able to clean your ear with a stick or have someone else do it, but they cannot see into your ear.You've had to go to a doctor to do that or spend half a day at the doctor's office to get it cleaned."
"This device will allow you to see inside your ear and clean your ear more effectively and keep you out of the doctor's office.It's also designed for comfort as well, so it comes with different accessory tips.We have one tip that is an ear penetration guard to prevent it from going too deep inside your ear."
"And then you have other tips here, I'm not sure if you can see that, for cleaning.And you also have some tips for comfort.So I know how sometimes you get an itch in your ear, it's very hard to scratch.You can also attach tips that will allow you to just scratch your ear for comfort."
"And so it's a home grooming device for your ear, powered by a 64 megapixel camera in the tip.You can also take pictures once you're inside your ear and send them to your doctor.So if you're ever wondering, is this infected? How's my ear health?You can take a picture and send it to your healthcare professional and ask them all from the comfort of your home."
"Nice. And what if I find something dirty in my ear and I want to get it out?Can I use it with this?You can. There's a variety of tips. Some are meant for scraping, but there is also a tweezer tip.I know it's a little bit hard to see there, but you can use a tweezer to go in there and actually scrape it out."
"And again, the advantage is you can actually see where the dirt is to get it out.Cool, cool. So how much would it cost?There are two versions. One is the family version, which comes with three independent accessories.So everyone will have their own. That one is $120."
"And then there's an individual one for one person, which is $80.It's currently available on Amazon globally.Cool. Right. Well, thanks a lot for explaining this wonderful novelty to us."