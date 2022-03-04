UAG Plyo Series (Quick Look) - Military-Tested Drop Protection

These phone cases are designed to give your devices an extra level of armour and protection, all while maintaining a stylish design.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. We just filmed a video on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and that phone, even though that it costs $1800 US dollars, comes without any sort of protection in the box, meaning that you have to fend for yourself and go buy a cover from a third-party manufacturer. Google also sells them but they're expensive and if you want to pay the same but possibly for added protection, well then you could get something like this. This is the UAG Plyo series. Now, UAG is I think called Urban Armor?At the very least, UAG. And the Plyo series is this angular, impact-resistant and also transparent kind of cover that they make not just for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold but for a whole host of other phones, including the brand new iPhone 16 series but also the other Pixel 9 phones. As I said, it has a TPU shock-absorbing frame. One thing that I found which was just insane all around is that even though that this other one here is simply a frame for the screen, it just sticks out so much. I don't know if you can show that on the close-up."
"So if you actually drop it, in 99.9% of the cases, this bumper border around the outer screen will definitely take the blunt of the hit, even dropping it face-flat. Let me just show you. The reason why I'm a little bit careful is because the way that you permanently install the Plyo cover, particularly the bumper border that I just spoke about, is through this little, you remove these tiny stickers inside here which permanently, not permanently but more firmly attaches it to the front of the device. But what I wanted to briefly tell you is when you extend the border around, that means that when it falls flat, it is actually not the screen that is in contact with the surface area that you're dropping it on. It is the Plyo cover in and of itself. So that is quite cool and something that I definitely think is going to work well if what you want more than anything is to protect your expensive smartphone. It also has anti-yellowing technology, which is awesome to maintain its transparency and aesthetic. It has, we already spoke about that elevated perimeter, which I think is awesome. It is completely wireless charging compatible with most third party wireless chargers. And the open hinge design, which basically means that it exposes the hinge, means that it's made for maximum device functionality. And it is also, while it is obviously designed in such a way to be rugged more so than anything else, it also meets the drop test standards for MIL-STD 810G, which is very impressive furthermore."
"The one thing that I will say is that for one, it is a very striking design. I think most can see that that's UAG's MO in general. So if you like this ruggedized feeling case, this is going to be right up your alley. But if you think this perhaps is too much of a statement piece, well, look elsewhere. But the other thing is that it picks up a lot of dust in the air and greasy fingerprints. Maybe that's just the nature of these transparent like case designs in general. And it's not something that is, I would say, unique to UAG, but it looks smudgy very quickly. For one though, it costs, I think, around the same as a sort of a standard Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to cover from Google themselves."
"And this is probably most likely going to be better if it takes a tumble. And when you have a phone which is this expensive, and also a bit more frail than your standard slab style phone, maybe this is a good idea. It's 60 US dollars. You can go to their website right now. Stay tuned for much more. See you on the next one."