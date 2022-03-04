GRTV News - PlayStation The Concert to bring video game music to a city near you

Over 20 European cities will be the basis for the major event that is planned for April and May 2025.
"There was a lot of really exciting news that broke last night, talking about the Until Dawn movie finally getting its premiere date, Invincible Season 3 finally getting its arrival date as well, which it won't have a mid-season break. There was various bits of information that came out about the Superman movie, new teasers of it, lots of stuff. But today what we're going to be focused on instead is PlayStation for the simple reason they have announced a concert that's going to be taking place around the world. Now we've seen a lot of video game related concerts before, ones that have been themed about let's say Sonic the Hedgehog or something like that."
"But generally speaking when they host these concerts they're quite limited run sort of They happen in a few different cities around the world and there's usually a few shows.PlayStation on the other hand though are going sort of all out with this concert, so let's take a look at what's happening.Sony to bring PlayStation the concert to Europe for the first time in 2025, more than 20 cities are confirmed across the continent to listen to some of the best video game soundtracks."
"So if you love video game soundtracks and just by listening to a couple of chords they're able to evoke some sort of great memories you experience playing them, it's time to treat yourself to an unforgettable night. Sony has just announced that PlayStation the concert will tour again in 2025 and 2026 with a European tour for the first time. Over 20 cities have been confirmed including Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Paris, London, Sofia, Amsterdam and many more. We don't know the full list of soundtracks but Sony's brief preview confirms it will be getting tracks from The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon and God of War among others. Tickets will be available for pre-order on the official website very soon. The first European concert will take place in Dublin on 19th of April 2025. We'll be booking a day of video game music with PlayStation next year. So yes, you know, here's the confirmation that we're going to get Last of Us music, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon and if we just quickly go to the official website over here, I think it tells us the official list of cities. So April 2025, oh they've revealed the American dates now as well. So the first show is actually in Los Angeles."
"They hadn't revealed the US dates when we published this news piece last night but now they have.So the first show is actually in Los Angeles on April 15th, will then be followed up by Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, London, Amsterdam, Paris and that's all in April before going to May when we have Frankfurt, that's Paris essentially, Antwerp, Stuttgart, Berlin, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Zurich, Bologna, Budapest, Sofia, Vienna, Munich, a to be confirmed one which, you know, maybe this is Spain because there's no Spanish dates yet. So maybe there's a Spanish date here, who knows. Prague, Lodz, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Norway and then Tampere."
"So tickets do go on sale relatively soon. I believe they go up on sale later today at about 3 p.m. BST, so about seven hours time. If you're gonna want to go, you're gonna want to try and snag a ticket pretty damn soon because, well, let's just say that they're probably gonna sell out very, very, very quickly. So yeah, definitely check this out though. This is gonna be one of those concerts that I think a lot of people are gonna be interested in because of the effect or the impact that PlayStation has had on many's lives. It's not as niche as, say, Sonic the Hedgehog or an Assassin's Creed show. PlayStation covers a whole bunch of different things and while those big names and big franchises will be featured, there will no doubt be various sort of smaller scale things as well that pay homage to it, you know, perhaps like some Ratchet and Clank music or something like that, who knows. But yeah, as we know more about this, be sure to keep your posts updated. Go onto the TicketIn website right now, you can see that the pre-sale tickets do start today but the general on sale is safe for Friday. But again, with the way that these things work, you can probably expect a lot of the pre-sale stuff to eat up a lot of the tickets that are available because this isn't gonna be in a massive venue, right, this is gonna be at a, you know, like a big enough place but not an extraordinarily large venue for the majority of these events."