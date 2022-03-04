Surviving in the jungle with dinosaurs - Interview about Ferocious with OMYOG

We interviewed studio founder Leonard Saalfrank about his new game, a title that seems to mix Turok, Crysis and some Titanfall in an original single-player experience.
"All right, we are at the Unite24 in Barcelona and I'm here standing by Leo we are talking about a game that I think this this background is very fitting for this game because it's jungle-like and This game to me. It looked like, correct me if I'm wrong, it looked like Turok meets Crysis meets Titanfall. Is that a More or less accurate comparison?Maybe kind of it's not I think it's not as much Titanfall as it might seem like we have a mech but It's not like a standard game mechanic like you can get it known then as a vehicle and do stuff, but it's yeah Shooter it's and you have dinosaurs and it's called ferocious. So what's sort of the elevator pits for it?You can use your dinosaurs to your advantage. Yeah, I think that's like the one of the big twist is The dinosaurs are dangerous and they can attack you but once you find like a device a tool that you can scan them and you can communicate with them so you can give them simple commands they can either help you with puzzles or of course in combat and I think one of the big things is that you can also make friends with a T-Rex along the way Is this sort of inspired by Jurassic Park and the thing with blue with a velociraptor that you go like I can control them I can communicate with them or Maybe a little bit like I would say the biggest inspiration for the game is actually King Kong because I'm a huge fan of King Kong of The Peter Jackson version but also the old versions and the video game, but you don't go and control dinosaurs so that it was just kind of because we wanted the We wanted the dinosaurs to not just be cannon fodder that like run at you and you shoot them This is cool, but we just want to do something different have them all have personality and It's just kind of developed in that direction. So we have a bit of this nature versus technology narrative in the game and you know if you as a player you're more on the side of nature against like other humans and Then it would kind of work with a narrative if you also like this kill all the dinosaurs along the way Is it single-player all the time now you guys considering some sort of multiplayer to it and what about the sort of the The narrative structure. Is it mission base? Is it like?Does it have any random element to it? What can you tell us about this? Um, so for the First question, yeah first first if it's a solo game and and then the sort of the narrative structure if it's missions Or how are you?So it's single-player. I would love to make a multiplayer or make a multiplayer mode or add that but for the first release It would be single-player only for sure And the campaign is structured. You have a series of big levels You could call them semi open semi linear. So sometimes we're closed on but For the most part they're pretty open, but you can explore freely and they have some like Dynamic Elements or maybe there's patrol spawning in or dinosaurs More randomly, but it's like it's still like one design big level, but you have an objective But you have to follow that objective Just you know, let's say you enter a level and you see a big base on the other side of the level That's your objective, but then how you get there that's that's gonna be like a challenge for this level all right, and You can be friend a t-rex which is like really nice headline you can you can tap the t-rex right you can you can Befriend it and What are the things can we expect you guys to do with dinosaurs?I've seen little dinosaurs that you can send to I don't know collect stuff or what other things can we expect to do?so I Don't want to spoil too much Like the little dinosaurs are used a lot for puzzles need to get a key or something and there's a dinosaur that you can ride to go through hazardous environments and There's combat environments combat dinosaurs and there's a flying dinosaur. That's like more useful stuff. And Yeah, that's that's all I want to say You can pet the dinosaur and then send send them to to solve some puzzles All right, what's the status of the project and when can we expect this this game to be at least playable?Well, actually we are doing a public playtest very soon, so we're preparing that right now Should be in a couple of weeks. So the more people play the better So it's on a steam just you know on the steam page and you can sign up for the playtest Will be two levels of the game the second and the third level that's what you know, we're playing and And Yeah, so You guys have a publisher or auto-publishing yourselves. We have a publisher. Our publisher is tiny bird And do you expect to release the game on consoles next?We are talking about that Looking forward to playing with the dinosaurs and petting the t-rex. So thank you so much for your time Leo. Thank you"