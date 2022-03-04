English
Breaking Down Language Barriers - IFA Timekettle Interview

A lot of us would love to be able to speak or understand any language, and Timekettle's new headphone might be able to allow for that.

Audio transcription

"Hey everybody, so we just passed by this stand over here and this seems really interesting and it could change the way we go on holidays or have meetings with people from across the world and I'm going to try to hear what this nice lady here is going to tell me."

"So let's try.
So your company specializes in making translation headphones, yeah, it works really well.
So could you tell me some more about your company, about the products and maybe the availability already?
So our company has been developing the translation earbuds like 8 years ago and now we have been leading in this industry for like 5 years at least and this translator earbuds we are trying now we can do simultaneous interpreting which means you can take one earbud and I can take the other one and you can talk in your own language no matter it's maybe Dutch or English or French or anything I can understand you but I honestly don't understand any European languages."

"Yeah, that's how it works, it can help you to break the language barrier between people so when you travel alone or maybe you try to have an international business deal with the third party but they can't speak your language you can use our earbuds to communicate with them and they can understand you."

"You can also do remote translation with our newest product this year like the one right here so and this one can also support like 20 people in 5 different languages so that means no matter how big your team is you can easily understand them with our product you wouldn't miss anything like in the meeting or maybe just casually talking yeah that's how it works."

"Really cool yeah so and you said earlier it's about 40 languages supported right now and what languages are you adding more languages or?
Yeah we do support 40 languages and also 93 accents in the world except the one I told you before like Chinese, English, French, Korean, Japanese and most languages in European yeah and basically we cover all the areas in the whole world so if you can take our earbuds you can just talk to basically anyone in the world in your own languages."

"That's really nice and what price would you pay for a device like this?
For this one it's $299 and it's the same price as Europe's so for this one we have because this one can support for multi-person translation so this one is a little bit higher it's $699 yeah."

"Really cool and it works really well I must say when we just tried it out so thank you very much for the introduction thank you.
Thank you."

