English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
HQ

Mercedes EQA 250+ - EV Hour

We get behind the wheel of this all-electric, front-wheel-drive, sport executive SUV, which thanks to its enlarged battery can travel almost 350 miles on one charge.

Audio transcription

"Welcome to another edition of EV Hour.
I bet you that when you think about Mercedes EQ Output, which is the name that they give all of their EVs essentially, you think about the more expensive ones."

"That's because that's the ones that we usually choose to showcase in shows like these.
So it's kind of interesting to me that while this is a way more expensive version of the cheaper car, it's still an EQA 250, meaning that this is supposedly one of Mercedes' more affordable options from their whole lineup.
Now, as you'll see throughout this video, again, as I said, there's a bunch of extras on this."

"That's part of the reason that they call it A+.
But there's also a bunch of other stuff, which makes this cheap car very expensive.
But if there's one thing that I have to come back to is that I think Mercedes actually has something going on with the EQ cars.
Something that gives them an X-factor, which is fun for me because I would not recommend this particular Mercedes to you."

"I have driven other Mercedes cars and there are others that I've yet to try, but that I kind of think that I will possibly recommend more strongly and prefer.
But this is still a Mercedes and that makes it at least to some degree cool.
That's complex. Let's try and unpack."

"The standard car is already expensive, but one can easily chalk that up to brand value and the overall fit and finish, which continues to be astounding.
As I said, this is a Mercedes and that matters.
Furthermore, this striking blue and the curvy stance makes it quite the looker on the street, and it does use its dimensions to full effect on the inside as well."

"I have gone on record in the past saying that I like Mercedes MBUX user interface in the car, and that is very much the same now.
But in this particular instance, this MBUX system is fitted to a car which is meant to be cheaper than the average Mercedes.
It's an A-class after all, but it is the EQA 250 plus, and there's a bunch of extras on this car, meaning that you'll be paying a lot more than a standard Xpeng G9, a minibus fitted with a whole host of accessories as standard."

"And when that's the case, this pretty tiny screen here, which does offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which does work well, mind you, it becomes harder to swallow.
There really isn't anything wrong with it.
It is the standardized system that we know."

"Navigation is incredibly smooth.
Again, as I said, you can use wireless Apple CarPlay if you want.
All of these features work very well, and both this screen right here and this command center screen over here, they look good.
The displays themselves are high quality, and a lot of the features are actually handled by this little bar down here with physical buttons, which feel incredibly nice to touch and use, very tactile."

"But when push comes to shove, this car is just not as cheap as I think it probably should be when you're getting a screen this small that feels this cramped.
It stands to reason that if you want an EQA, you should probably get the cheapest EQA because then at least you wouldn't have paid as much, because I'm pretty sure you can even get a bigger, possibly better Mercedes without all of these extras for less than what this car as it stands costs right now."

"So the interior, despite the fact that it's all very nice, is a bit of a letdown, at least from a technological standpoint.
Ultimately, I'd recommend getting the very cheapest version of the EQA you can.
It's not that these upgrades aren't meaningful, but very quickly you get into EQB territory, and the extras push this within the realm of the EQE sedan as well."

"Mercedes makes some of the best EVs out there, they truly do, but I'd look very closely at the model lineup before making a decision."

EV Hour

Mercedes EQA 250+ - EV Hour

Mercedes EQA 250+ - EV Hour
Kia EV9 - EV Hour

Kia EV9 - EV Hour
BMW i5 - EV Hour

BMW i5 - EV Hour
Jaguar F-Pace - EV Hour

Jaguar F-Pace - EV Hour
XPeng P7 (EU Tariffs Discussion) - EV Hour

XPeng P7 (EU Tariffs Discussion) - EV Hour
Nio ET5 Touring - EV Hour

Nio ET5 Touring - EV Hour
Mercedes E-Klasse - EV Hour

Mercedes E-Klasse - EV Hour
Mercedes E-Klasse - EV Hour

Mercedes E-Klasse - EV Hour
Fisker Ocean - EV Hour

Fisker Ocean - EV Hour
Audi SQ8 e-tron - EV Hour

Audi SQ8 e-tron - EV Hour
Porsche Cayenne - EV Hour

Porsche Cayenne - EV Hour
Mercedes EQE SUV - EV Hour

Mercedes EQE SUV - EV Hour
More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Citadel: Honey Bunny - Official Trailer

Citadel: Honey Bunny - Official Trailer
An Almost Christmas Story - Official Trailer

An Almost Christmas Story - Official Trailer
Silo: Season 2 - Official Trailer

Silo: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Submerged - Official Trailer

Submerged - Official Trailer
Armor - Official Trailer

Armor - Official Trailer
The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Trailer

The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Trailer
A Complete Unknown - Official Trailer

A Complete Unknown - Official Trailer
Moana 2 - Special Look Trailer

Moana 2 - Special Look Trailer
Heretic - Official Trailer 3

Heretic - Official Trailer 3
Time Cut - Official Trailer

Time Cut - Official Trailer
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 6 - Official Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 6 - Official Trailer
Paddington in Peru - New Trailer

Paddington in Peru - New Trailer
More

Trailers

PlayStation - The Concert Teaser Trailer

PlayStation - The Concert Teaser Trailer
Life is Strange: Double Exposure - Power and Suspects Trailer

Life is Strange: Double Exposure - Power and Suspects Trailer
MultiVersus - Nubia Gameplay Trailer

MultiVersus - Nubia Gameplay Trailer
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Overview Trailer

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Overview Trailer
Striden Gameplay Trailer - Steam Next Fest 2024

Striden Gameplay Trailer - Steam Next Fest 2024
Destiny: Rising - Announce Trailer

Destiny: Rising - Announce Trailer
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Exclusive PS5 footage

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Exclusive PS5 footage
Disney Tron: Catalyst - Announcement Trailer

Disney Tron: Catalyst - Announcement Trailer
The Stone Of Madness - Release Date Announcement trailer

The Stone Of Madness - Release Date Announcement trailer
Steam Next Fest - October 2024 Edition: Official Trailer

Steam Next Fest - October 2024 Edition: Official Trailer
The Day of the Jackal - Official Trailer

The Day of the Jackal - Official Trailer
Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered - Trailer

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered - Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More