Optimising Every Aspect of Your Health - IFA Ultrahuman Interview

We saw how Ultrahuman is planning to help our health by improving sleep, lowering stress, and more at IFA.
"Hey everyone, we're still at IFA and we're at the UltraHuman stand.Could you tell us a bit more about your company and the products you're offering?Yeah, so our company is called UltraHuman."
"We are building a health optimization ecosystem.What that means is we are not just measuring one thing, but we're trying to measure many things about what's happening in your body.So we can measure your blood glucose, we can measure sleep, we can measure movement, we can measure stress."
"In fact, now we can even detect how your heart is doing.So instead of doing an ECG, something like a ring, which is what we have, can measure you multiple times a night to figure that out.Our newest product is called the UltraHuman Home that you keep in your home and can figure out light, pollution, humidity, temperature, and then tie that back to your health and tell you, hey, you know, you're sleeping at 27 degrees, but if you drop it down to 23, you get more REM sleep, as an example."
"So all of that together is to help you optimize your sleep.So we have the glucose sensor, we have the ring, and then we have the UltraHuman Home.Could you show us some of the products you have on display here?Sure, so these are different colors of the ring."
"One thing that was really important for us is when you wear something like this on your body the whole time, you want it to be fashionable, you want it to be an expression of your own style.So that's why we have five different colors."
"You know, two different glossy black, matte black, gold, silver, and titanium.So that's, you know, the great part is men like it, women like it.It's not only for one gender or the other, so it's pretty cool.What does the ring monitor? What kind of values does it monitor?Sure, so the ring can monitor your heart rate, it can monitor your HRV, heart rate variability, which is very important for recovery."
"It can monitor your sleep, it can monitor your stress levels, and your blood oxygen, and a bunch of other things.So it measures a whole bunch of stuff.Every day we get gigabytes and gigabytes of data that we then process, analyze, and then make the product better from there."
"So that's really what we do.And you also mentioned your newest product that works actually together with the ring, but it's over here, right?So this is called the Ultra Human Home."
"So if you see the theme in all of our products, it's how do we help you with very low effort changes.So if you look at your blood glucose, changing how you eat by 5% can have a big impact.If you look at sleep, changing it by 5% can have a big impact on your energy levels and your health."
"Changing your environment and optimizing your environment can have a big impact as well.So here we can help you figure out, are you getting the right kind of light?Is your room at the right temperature?Do you have the right humidity?Maybe you need to invest in an air purifier or a dehumidifier."
"We can help you figure all of that stuff out.So it gives you suggestions also how to improve?It gives you suggestions to optimize your environment.And then if you have the ring, then it can talk to the ring and also make it better."
"By the way, it can also talk to your smart thermostat, for example.It figures out that every night between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., it's good to be at 23 degrees.And then warm up from there by the time you wake up.It can enable that as well."
"That's cool. And at what price point will this device launch?This is not launched yet. It's on Kickstarter, but it's not launched to the public just yet.But it'll be there in a few months.You also mentioned before the video that you involve pro gamers in your research and development."
"Could you tell a bit more?We do a lot of science.We do a lot of scientific work to understand how does the body function under different environments.So we did a study with police."
"We did a study with different folks trying to understand glucose metabolism.And one of the most interesting studies that we're doing is with pro gamers to understand how does gaming conditions impact what is going on in their body.Are they getting more stressed, less stressed?Maybe they're in a flow state. We don't know."
"So it'll be really cool to understand what's happening.And it's really cool because then we can compare that to what happens with other sports.So we work with the number one cycling team in the world called UAE Team Emirates.The guy from there won the Tour de France, I think, the third time this year."
"And the lady that we work with in the women's team won the Olympic gold.So it'd be really cool to compare, hey, you know, what does a pro gamer go through?What does a cyclist go through?What is the kind of stress and strain that their bodies and minds are going through?And we'd love to explore that."
"Could you then also, like, if you see they have stress because of this and that value going up and down, maybe you can change something so they become better?Yeah, absolutely.Actually, what the app does is if it senses that you're having stress, it'll suggest to you different breathwork exercises, for example."
"So you can press a button and choose what kind of breathwork you would like to do.So that's one example of something that you can do in the moment if you're feeling stressed.Cool.Well, thank you very much for the interview."
"Thank you very much."