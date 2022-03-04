English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
HQ

Motorola Edge 50 Neo (Quick Look) - Boost Your Creativity

The latest smartphone from Motorola is more powerful, has a more vibrant screen, an enhanced camera collection, and a lighter and more durable case.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
I think most people would argue by now that Motorola just makes too many phones every single year."

"And every single series, which is normally identified by a number, this year's number is 50, but below that 50 is just a whole host of different sub-phones, which creates a kind of...
It's difficult to know which one does what."

"But I'm just going to skip over that and not explain the overall line and just say that this is the Edge 50 Neo, and I think that this is the one to get.
And more broadly, this is probably the mid-ranger to get wholesale stop, unless you want some specific sauce added by a different manufacturer."

"So if you want a Google smartphone, well then you can get the Google Pixel 8a, or if you want the gimmickry and the design of the Nothing Phone 2, well then you can get that.
But for overall specifications and features offered at a competitive price point, it's really hard for me to see there being a better deal than the Edge 50 Neo."

"So this is going to be a spec talk, that's what that is.
So in terms of the overall frame, it has IP68 water and dust resistant alongside a military standard 810 certification for hardcore rugged durability.
It has Gorilla Glass on the front and a pleather backside, which has been where the color in and of itself is made in collaboration with Pantone, meaning that it is sharp, it has attitude, and this pleather backside is just warm to the touch, it's absolutely gorgeous."

"It has a 4310 mAh battery, which will take you all through the day, and then some.
It offers wire charging at 68 watts through a charger you get in the box, and 15 watt wireless charging.
It has the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset alongside 12 gigs of RAM and up to 512 gigs of storage, so really not mid-range at all."

"This screen here at the front is an LTPO-P OLED at 256 by 2760, it's 6.4 inches, meaning that it's not going to be too big, it's not those big bulky 6.7 or 6.9 inch screens, it is smaller than that, and it's 120 hertz and has support for HDR10+, very, very good.
Back here, you would think, yeah, by the way, we have IP certification, wired and wireless charging, a charger you get in the box, a pretty new SoC alongside good RAM and storage configurations, so what about the camera?
Well, here there's just more good news."

"So there is a 50-megapixel standard wide, which utilizes Sony's brand new LYTETIA sensor, specifically this is the 700C, which apparently draws in more light and overall just produces more crisp pictures, we'll see what it can do in our full review, but that's not the most important thing."

"The most important thing is that it has a 10-megapixel telephoto at 3x optical, but it's still a telephoto if you want that sort of portrait-y shot style, and a 13-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide.
So the lens selection that you would see from the flagships, but all of this is available in Danish kronor like 3,999, which is just, it's half the price of the iPhone 16, half, and you get everything you need here."

"It's also much, much less than a standard Galaxy S24.
It's really a lot less than most major sort of platform players, and this is just so good, and even looks good at the same time.
You get a cover in the box, which is color matched to the Pantone color you selected."

"It has wireless charging, they've paid for an IP certification.
To me, it really is the best value on Android right now, if you're looking for a mid-ranger that is.
So, stay tuned for our full review."

"Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Citadel: Honey Bunny - Official Trailer

Citadel: Honey Bunny - Official Trailer
An Almost Christmas Story - Official Trailer

An Almost Christmas Story - Official Trailer
Silo: Season 2 - Official Trailer

Silo: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Submerged - Official Trailer

Submerged - Official Trailer
Armor - Official Trailer

Armor - Official Trailer
The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Trailer

The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Trailer
A Complete Unknown - Official Trailer

A Complete Unknown - Official Trailer
Moana 2 - Special Look Trailer

Moana 2 - Special Look Trailer
Heretic - Official Trailer 3

Heretic - Official Trailer 3
Time Cut - Official Trailer

Time Cut - Official Trailer
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 6 - Official Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 6 - Official Trailer
Paddington in Peru - New Trailer

Paddington in Peru - New Trailer
More

Trailers

PlayStation - The Concert Teaser Trailer

PlayStation - The Concert Teaser Trailer
Life is Strange: Double Exposure - Power and Suspects Trailer

Life is Strange: Double Exposure - Power and Suspects Trailer
MultiVersus - Nubia Gameplay Trailer

MultiVersus - Nubia Gameplay Trailer
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Overview Trailer

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Overview Trailer
Striden Gameplay Trailer - Steam Next Fest 2024

Striden Gameplay Trailer - Steam Next Fest 2024
Destiny: Rising - Announce Trailer

Destiny: Rising - Announce Trailer
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Exclusive PS5 footage

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Exclusive PS5 footage
Disney Tron: Catalyst - Announcement Trailer

Disney Tron: Catalyst - Announcement Trailer
The Stone Of Madness - Release Date Announcement trailer

The Stone Of Madness - Release Date Announcement trailer
Steam Next Fest - October 2024 Edition: Official Trailer

Steam Next Fest - October 2024 Edition: Official Trailer
The Day of the Jackal - Official Trailer

The Day of the Jackal - Official Trailer
Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered - Trailer

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered - Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More