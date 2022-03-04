Motorola Edge 50 Neo (Quick Look) - Boost Your Creativity

The latest smartphone from Motorola is more powerful, has a more vibrant screen, an enhanced camera collection, and a lighter and more durable case.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I think most people would argue by now that Motorola just makes too many phones every single year."
"And every single series, which is normally identified by a number, this year's number is 50, but below that 50 is just a whole host of different sub-phones, which creates a kind of...It's difficult to know which one does what."
"But I'm just going to skip over that and not explain the overall line and just say that this is the Edge 50 Neo, and I think that this is the one to get.And more broadly, this is probably the mid-ranger to get wholesale stop, unless you want some specific sauce added by a different manufacturer."
"So if you want a Google smartphone, well then you can get the Google Pixel 8a, or if you want the gimmickry and the design of the Nothing Phone 2, well then you can get that.But for overall specifications and features offered at a competitive price point, it's really hard for me to see there being a better deal than the Edge 50 Neo."
"So this is going to be a spec talk, that's what that is.So in terms of the overall frame, it has IP68 water and dust resistant alongside a military standard 810 certification for hardcore rugged durability.It has Gorilla Glass on the front and a pleather backside, which has been where the color in and of itself is made in collaboration with Pantone, meaning that it is sharp, it has attitude, and this pleather backside is just warm to the touch, it's absolutely gorgeous."
"It has a 4310 mAh battery, which will take you all through the day, and then some.It offers wire charging at 68 watts through a charger you get in the box, and 15 watt wireless charging.It has the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset alongside 12 gigs of RAM and up to 512 gigs of storage, so really not mid-range at all."
"This screen here at the front is an LTPO-P OLED at 256 by 2760, it's 6.4 inches, meaning that it's not going to be too big, it's not those big bulky 6.7 or 6.9 inch screens, it is smaller than that, and it's 120 hertz and has support for HDR10+, very, very good.Back here, you would think, yeah, by the way, we have IP certification, wired and wireless charging, a charger you get in the box, a pretty new SoC alongside good RAM and storage configurations, so what about the camera?Well, here there's just more good news."
"So there is a 50-megapixel standard wide, which utilizes Sony's brand new LYTETIA sensor, specifically this is the 700C, which apparently draws in more light and overall just produces more crisp pictures, we'll see what it can do in our full review, but that's not the most important thing."
"The most important thing is that it has a 10-megapixel telephoto at 3x optical, but it's still a telephoto if you want that sort of portrait-y shot style, and a 13-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide.So the lens selection that you would see from the flagships, but all of this is available in Danish kronor like 3,999, which is just, it's half the price of the iPhone 16, half, and you get everything you need here."
"It's also much, much less than a standard Galaxy S24.It's really a lot less than most major sort of platform players, and this is just so good, and even looks good at the same time.You get a cover in the box, which is color matched to the Pantone color you selected."
"It has wireless charging, they've paid for an IP certification.To me, it really is the best value on Android right now, if you're looking for a mid-ranger that is.So, stay tuned for our full review."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."