A Great Roadtrip Companion and Powerful Projectors - IFA XGimi Interview

We took a look at some new, modern projectors over at the XGimi area of IFA this year.
"Hi everybody, we are at the XGIMI stand at IFA in Berlin and we're thrilled to know more about the products you have on offer, Cora Could you tell us a bit more about what you have?For sure, and thanks for coming to our booth and let me do a brief introduction to our key products of this year showing casing here on IFA So first of all you can see the products just displayed in our background which is MoGo 3 Pro, our very important portable smart projectors which is launched right today and you can see that this is a portable projector which has the Harman Kardon speaker built in and at the same time it's very portable and very convenient to use with our intelligent screen alignment technology built inside which means that for the clients, for the customers they can use the products very, very easily to set up the projection So that's basically the brief introduction of these products and you can check it more on-site Welcome to our booth to check it more and we basically built a lot of using scenarios about these products to let you know how it can be used and how it can be displayed everywhere, basically everywhere in your house So this one is also specifically for maybe taking on a trip Can you power it also with a battery pack?Yeah, along with the projector we have all accessories like the battery building stand and the carrying case and the Galaxy Lens as the accessories to launch together within today so which means no matter you want to use it in the home, in the living room in the bedroom, in the kids room or you want to use it outside of your house like camping or having the outside party with the friends that project is very, very perfect to use So the battery is actually in the standard there?Yeah, right here, the battery is built in the stand so when you have the stand and you have the product itself so which means you can bring it everywhere so you don't need to worry about the electricity Cool, yeah, great feature Alright, so what's on display here?So for this product the name is Aura 2 which is the ultra short throw product so which means it only needs very, very short distance to project the big screen so here it's a 100 inch screen but you can see the distance between the wall and the product it's very short so for this product it can ensure the customers to enjoy a big screen and big content at home but with a very, very short distance here so it's very convenient to use in the living room and we recommend people and customers and so for more features about it you can see here we listed some key features of the product in addition to the short throw distance and we also can give the customers a very, very good quality on the projection performance What's the resolution or pixel count for the screen?So for the resolution it's 2300 ISO lumens so which means to use at home it is enough with the screen to enjoy the big screen content in the living room So what markets are you already selling?So basically this is our brand new product that is also launched today on the first day of the IFA and right now all the EU customers can buy this product on our official website and on our Amazon online channels and there will be more stock coming to the offline channels very soon Do you have any ambitious plans for the future maybe with the company?For Xtreme we are always heading to expand our overseas market and especially for the EU market and especially for the countries like Germany and France we hope to bring our products to more people to increase the penetration of the smart home projector category Maybe about new sorts of products, do you have anything on the radar?For new projectors or maybe you have one you can use outside now do you have other things you are working on?There are more to be expected and we are always trying to launch more and more products in the market in the near future"