OBSBOT Talent (Quick Look) - Improve Your Stream Production

This gadget is designed to help you improve and better your streaming effort by being the perfect companion for other OBSBOT products.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
Here at Gamereactor, we record a lot of video and right now, just outside your peripheral vision watching through your screen, we have various bits and bobs that are used to not only show our video editors what it is that we're recording, but it also lets us do some on-the-fly settings."

"It basically, these screens that we use, there's one from Atomos, that's one of them, just is basically a multi-cam live streaming and production studio.
Well, these are brought to heel by the Ospot talent, at least that's what it seems like.
Because while this just looks like an anonymous black box, it is so much more than that."

"For one, it's over 1,000 euros, but there's very good reason for that.
It is, as I said, a multi-cam live streaming and production studio.
It has this AMOLED screen here in front, which is awesome.
It is an on-the-go control hub for both Ospot camera products that are currently filming you or whatever it is that you want to record, but it also seems like it could be used for third-party accessories as well."

"So you might not need to get into the Ospot ecosystem in order to take full advantage of the talent, even though it is clearly built to extend the capability of those particular products.
Now, when you utilize these, it works as an encoder, a recorder, and a recording monitor, and it even does multi-device recording on this screen."

"On the side here, it supports two HDMI ports.
There's two USB ports, one here and one on the other side, as well as three network inputs at the same time.
Back here, we have a hot-swappable dual battery system, meaning it should be much easier to both remain juiced up, but also hot-swap recharged batteries on the fly."

"It can even edit video in real-time while broadcasting, just using the prompts on the screen to do the basic mechanics needed to do that editing.
It also does gimbal control and auto-tracking.
It is one of those things where it doesn't seem impressive when you hold it, but the capabilities of this, particularly for videographers in many different instances and scenarios, are incredible and offers a lot of functionality that you usually had to spread over different kinds of gadgets in order to fully grasp."

"Now, it is meant to basically do the same as the Atomos screens that we have just in the background there.
It even has standard threaded screws here at the bottom, which helps with mounting it to a tripod and holding next to your camera's viewfinder to basically get a good glimpse of what you're actually recording."

"So we'll be fully reviewing the talent with the help of some of the videographers that work here at Gamer Hector, and for much more on that, stay tuned to Gamer Hector.
Bye!"

