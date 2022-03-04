English
Putting Noise Cancellation to the Test - IFA JLab Interview

Marco gets a rare moment of peace as he tries out the new noise-cancelling headphones from JLab at IFA.

Audio transcription

"Hi everybody, so we passed by this JLab stand and we were drawn to these noise cancellation headphones over here, and we are actually really excited to try them out.
Could you tell us a bit more about the products you're displaying today?
Yeah, so these are the JLab JBuds Lux. These are active noise cancelling over-ear headphone."

"Super comfortable because we've got the cloud foam ear cups and then also a cloud foam headband.
70 hours of playtime, so you can fly all over the world.
But yeah, you're welcome to try them.
I turned the ANC on, so we'll see what kind of a conversation we can have when you can't hear anything."

"Yeah, it is a lot more quiet. Yeah, it's a lot more zen here suddenly. Yeah.
Yeah, it works well.
Nice.
Could you tell us a bit more about JLab maybe?
Yeah, so JLab is a personal tech brand."

"We are incredible on the audio side. Also, that's where we've found our name across the US and 106 countries.
Really excited here because we're introducing some new products, our best sounding sport headphones ever.
We've got some open-ear products that enable people to kind of experience the environment, but also hear what's in their headphones. So just really excited to be at IFA."

"This is where we get to meet with so many retail partners, media like you guys, and tell our story because we're a growing brand globally.
And so what's like the most unique thing about JLab, you would say? Yeah, I would say in general we make a variety of our products across a bunch of price points."

"So if you just want a simple earbud on the go, we make that and compete at that level.
But then if you want something super premium, you can find that with more features at a better price. So we just want to offer the consumer more value, more features at every price point.
All right. Thank you very much for your time. Thank you."

