All of the Lights - IFA Govee Interview

We were caught up in the lights of Govee's new products at IFA this year, including an Evangelion collaboration.
"Hi everyone, we are still at IFA in Berlin and we came across these colorful lights you see behind me.So, Matthew, could you tell me a bit more about your company and what it is that we're seeing here behind us?Yeah, of course. So we're Govee."
"We make a ton of smart lighting and smart home for all different parts of the home.For indoor, outdoor, home theater and of course for gaming.So we're here at IFA showing a lot of our new lighting that we're doing and sure, I'd love to take you through and show you some of the new products that we're doing."
"So for example, this is our gaming room here.You can see we just had a collaboration with Evangelion, which we love. A lot of really cool lights.Some of the new stuff you're seeing in this room are our new gaming wall light."
"Actually has swappable panels, it's modular, it's really cool.And of course at our computer here, we have our AI Sync Box Kit 2.We're announcing actually the launch and release of our AI Sync Boxes.They release in October for TV and for PC starting at $239.99."
"This is $279.99. It comes not only with the Sync Box, which is now HDMI 2.1, but also includes the backlights and the two light bars.It's a really cool system. Not only does it react to what you're playing just in terms of color, but we have some smart AI built into it."
"So for 30 plus games, like Call of Duty, Fortnite, it can actually tell the events going on in the game.So if you die, the lights go down.If you open up an item box, or if you revive a teammate, or of course if you win, the lights go crazy, so it intelligently knows what's going on in the game."
"And the great thing is we also have DreamView.So all these other lights in the room here, no sync, there's no hub, no extra stuff you have to buy.You can literally tell all the lights in this room do what the Sync Box is doing, and everything will react at the same time."
"So yeah, we make a lot of really cool products, but we want to make sure they all work together well so you can really get the pieces that you want to make the gaming experience and room that you want."
"And you have modular design, so you can create any kind of drawing you want.Sure. You can see here, these are our Hexa Ultra panels.We have our Y lights on the wall here, and this is our new gaming light."
"But we even make, not really practical, but integrated stuff.Like on the front of the desk here is our Neon Gaming Rope Light.So all of these things you can make work together in really interesting ways.Of course, our Razer Chroma Compatible, Corsair IQ."
"So if you have these other systems you want to use, you can too.But gaming's always been a really big part of what we've done.So even as we've expanded and gone to outdoor and home theater and everything else, we've really stayed committed to working on our gaming lights and making really cool experiences for gamers."
"And again, our AI Sync Box, we did have a previous one that was HDMI 2.0.We started with just four games that had that AI compatibility.We're now launching our Sync Box 2 with now over 30 games that are compatible.But of course, anything you watch on your computer, anything you play, you'll get all that reactive lighting with it."
"Cool. Yeah, it sounds like a really nice system for watching movies and playing games.So thanks a lot for this short introduction.We're happy to be here. Thank you so much for stopping by.So you're not just about gaming lights because I see this really cool-looking, what's it called, curtain of lights here behind us."
"Could you tell a bit more about this also?Yeah, you're really close. It's Govee Curtain Light.So of course, we're in our home theater here because that's a place where a lot of other people spend time."
"So yeah, we've become, especially this past year, really big for our curtain lights.This is our Curtain Light 2. We made some really great improvements to it.You can see right now we have our wild robot scene.But some really cool things is it's completely DIYable."
"So we actually give you 10 layers. You can make your own scenes.We actually have an AIGC function in it.So you can literally tell the phone, I want Superman fighting Batman.And it will make a scene on the curtain light based on that."
"We have a lot of streamers who use it in the backgrounds of their streams.Anything from that to kids using it in their rooms, to sports fans putting it on the outside of their home to show love to their football teams.Just so many different ways people use this for indoors, outdoors."
"You can see it's in our home theater here.So again, we talked about our AI streaming box in there.We have our TV backlights here.And again, like I said, we have our DreamView."
"So all of these lights you can connect together and have doing what the TV does.So it connects to the gaming lights we just saw as well.So it's like a whole system of lights working together.Sure. Well, we have lots of people who use their PCs to game."
"But we also have a lot of TV console gamers, right?And so especially for the console gamers, they want that really big experience.And so what's great is no matter where you game or no matter where you like to hang out at your house, we have lighting for all of it."
"And we have really high quality, but we keep the prices really affordable.And we want to make it easy and fun because if this stuff costs too much, it's not fun to think about buying and putting together a setup you want.So we're really happy with that."
"And one thing you can't see, but even on the TV over here, we have all of our users.They're really important to us.So we actually have a lot of our user setups showing off in the booth here.So amazing community. Again, we love what we do."
"Nice. And what are your plans for the future?Are you trying to expand into more different types of lights?Or what do you have on the horizon?Yeah. Well, look, I got to go with four years ago."
"We just had a few strip lights. And four years later, we have all of this here.We're doing a ton of holiday lighting, a ton of outdoor lighting.So again, we are expanding into different areas, but we're not forgetting our home theater."
"We're not forgetting our gaming.Those are still big areas.We have a lot of products coming out later this year and early next year for them.All right. Well, thank you very much for the interview and the introduction."
"Thank you.Thanks for joining us. Really appreciate it."