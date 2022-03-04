A Tiny, Wearable Camera - IFA Insta360 Interview

We caught up with Insta360 to see what they had to show off at IFA.
"Hey everybody, we are at IFA in Berlin and we are at the Insta360 stand to learn more about their newest product.So I'm seeing a nice little camera down here, could you tell us a little bit more about it?Yeah, so this is the GO 3S which recently launched a few months ago."
"The basic thing about this camera is that this is the whole unit but the actual camera is just this small little piece.It's 39 grams so it's very lightweight and it's magnetic so you can basically mount it anywhere where there's a magnetic surface.And we also have a few accessories like an easy clip which is basically just you snap it on and then you can put it on your cap or a, you know, like a..."
"What's the name?Yeah, like a head or anything of that sort and you can also just adjust the angle.So you can, if you realize, oh, maybe it's a bit too high, you can put it down and you can also wear this underneath your shirt.This is very, yeah, the magnet is very strong so you cannot lose it."
"And basically you can just put your camera on this and then basically just wear it around your neck and have easy POV shots.And the action part itself works as a charger for your camera so if you charge this fully you can charge the camera three times and you can also use this display to basically see what you're filming.So when you take this camera off and you do a POV shot you can still see from the video what your camera sees and you can adjust accordingly."
"And you can also control the camera from here. You can start the recording, you can stop the recording, you can change the settings.If you want like a 2.7K resolution instead of a 4K resolution you can also do that.And it's all just like in this little compact box basically.Cool, so yeah, it's sort of the form factor of an action cam but what kind of like target audience did you have in mind with the camera?This one is more like for vlogging. It's not really, it is an action cam kind of. You can definitely use it for like motorcycling."
"We have motorcyclists who put the camera into their helmets to have POV shots without being like disturbed by a big bulky camera.But we really suggest to use this for vlogging videos and like short clips because you can just put it in a vertical mode and it shoots in vertical and then you can just like use the app.The app puts everything together into a reel and you can just share it for social media."
"Does it also have like an IP rating that it's watertight or whatever?The camera itself, the small piece is IPX8 so it's up to 10 meters and the part is IPX3 I think.So that means a little bit of rain will not harm it but don't dunk it into water, don't use it in heavy rain because we have a lot of electronic stuff in there.But the camera itself 10 meters."
"Cool, so what kind of price are we looking at for this device?There are different storage capacities so I think the 64 gigabyte is 399 I think.Yeah, it's 399."