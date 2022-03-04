English
GRTV News - Destiny: Rising is taking Bungie's looter-shooter mobile

Bungie finally takes Destiny mobile, with a prequel game coming from NetEase.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, movie reviews, interviews and so much more. I can always forget something in that long list of the stuff that we do, but today we're talking news, today we're talking Destiny Rising. If you're not aware, Destiny is sort of finally going into the mobile space and it's getting a whole new game from NetEase. Now, your thoughts on NetEase will probably be already pre-decided, but this does seem like quite an interesting game and it definitely seems like something that is more than just a mobile spin-off that's sort of, you know, like a card game or something like that that's just desperately trying to get as much of your money as possible. In any case, as Ben's gone over in detail here, Destiny Rising is going to be a sci-fi RPG shooter in the sort of vein of Destiny itself. It's set before Destiny 1 and 2, so sort of the lore there. I'm not as clued in on Destiny lore as I should be, but we are told a little further in a preview article here that the fallen deity, the Traveller, used its light to create ghosts who sought out fallen denizens of humanity and brought them back as lightbearers, immortals empowered with unique abilities. The beginning of our stage is set at the moment where humanity is putting these dark times behind them and building the foundations of what will become the last city. As survivors seek refuge, they gather in outposts like Haven to build toward a better tomorrow and gather strength against the remaining threats on Earth. So yeah, essentially it's going to be like a bit of a Destiny prequel set in the mobile space. The gameplay does seem rather similar to the main game, with you're able to switch between your weapons, you know, as I say it is a full sort of looter shooter in itself. We don't have a release date for this yet, which is quite interesting, but the first pre-alpha playtest is the 1st of November. Unfortunately, it's only available for people in the US and Canada, but if you're in those territories, get it on iOS or Android. By the way, it's an interesting sort of development here, and I think it shows the power of how, the power of modern mobile devices in the fact that, you know, this seems like a proper game. It doesn't seem like, you know, one of those sort of, as I say, this micro-transaction heavy mobile games that we see so often. The card game setup or anything like that, where it's just really, really simple down, or watered down. There's no energy weapons in this, which is probably something that's more related to the lore than it is related to anything else, but we'll have to see what that can bring. You play as a character called Wolf. We know that we'll see some characters from pre-existing Destiny lore, like Korra Rey, but otherwise it's going to be a lot of new people. The trailer is available to check out on Game Reactor in the article here, written by Ben. What do you think of Destiny's mobile, sort of, foray? Do you think it'll be good?
Are you going to pick it up? What do you think? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."

