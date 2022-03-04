Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Quick Look) - Smartphone of the Year?

Google has come full circle with their latest foldable, that presents the most effective case for the category - perhaps ever.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, an exciting one mind you, because I'm not just showing you a new smartphone that I might be a little bit excited by or a little bit disappointed by, I'm showing you my daily driver because I made a decision not too long ago that I wanted to try to daily drive a foldable smartphone again. It's been years since I've done it, like maybe the Samsung Galaxy Watch Z Fold 3, I think, where I had a foldable for a long time and tried to find out whether or not the technology was welcoming enough, was rugged enough to stand up to everyday use. Well, this is it. This is Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold and this is right now my personal device where I run everything that I do over the course of a day through this, and it has been an absolute game changer for me."
"For me, there's only one very specific instance in foldable technology and rollout, which was the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, where it kind of looked like for a time, okay, they're ready for the mainstream, and this is the next obvious step in that cycle. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a silly name, I would say that, right up front. It should just be called the Pixel Fold 2, but that's not the case. But apart from that, almost everything is changed and altered and improved for the better. So let's go over what it is. So first of all, inside we get the same Google Tensor G4 chipset that we get in the regular Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. We also get 16 gigs of RAM and up to 512 gigs of storage. I would say that Tensor G4 works very well, even on a foldable canvas like this, and I've been having really no trouble with it over the course of my review period. Also, the 4650 milliamp hour battery is enough to take me through an entire day with heavy use, even on the bigger screen. So while you do have to charge it every single day, it works well enough, I think, to see me through that day without worrying, which is good. In terms of the displays, that is for a lot of people, very, very important. But the first thing that I just wanted to mention, look at this. Look at how thin this is. It's just 10.5 millimeters thick. It weighs just 257 grams. That's like an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 Pro Max level of thickness and weight, even though that this is a foldable smartphone. That is incredible, and Google is very close to Honor in terms of offering up the thinnest and lightest foldable build on the market today. This front display right here is a 6.3 inch Actua display. It's 21 by 9, meaning that it ditches the short and stubby format of the regular Pixel Fold from last year, and it's 1080 by 2424. It's an OLED in 120 hertz, which is what we want, and it's incredibly crispy. It's covered in Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and I think it does around 1,800 nits, but it can peak to 2,700 nits. Very good. But the point is, what happens when you unfold it? Well, as you do, you unfold this huge screen here, which they call the Super Actua Flex Display. These are all the apps that I use, by the way. It's an 8 inch LTPO OLED in 2076 by 2152. It's also 120 hertz. It also does 2,700 nits peak brightness in certain places, and it works incredibly well, I would say. I just, I absolutely love this form factor. I think the placement of the selfie camera was really smart. I don't think the crease is as noticeable when you use it every single day, and combined with strong magnets when you clap it shut, combined with a whole host of AI-based features, I love the new Gemini model. I get a lot of stuff done with that. And next to some of the camera features, well, there's just a lot of good stuff here. One thing from the design perspective, I wish they would have gone with the combined camera bar that we see on the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, but I guess probably space constraints within this chassis that made it impossible to do so. You do get a 48 megapixel f over 1.7 25 millimeter standard wide with optical image stabilization, which is fine. You get a 10.8 megapixel 112 millimeter telephoto, which offers 5x optical zoom. That's awesome, by the way. And alongside a 10.5 megapixel 127 degree ultra wide. That's awesome. And that is with next to all of the pixel goodness that is added through their computational photography approach. Now, there is a lot of the pixel image wizardry that I think raises a bunch of ethical concerns like magic eraser, or group up all of these features that makes it so that you create images of set up taken in scenarios that never existed in the first place. But there is awesome features here as well, like unblur, where you can unblur older pictures, even those that are taken with amateurish cameras 20 years ago, that sharpens up detail and, you know, makes memories of your loved ones clearer than ever before."
"And also you can clean it up for in terms of shadows and stuff. There's really good stuff here. So overall, the prices are sharp. I think it's 1800 USD, which is like very close to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and more expensive than the OnePlus Open. But still, it's in a fantastic, it's a fantastic foldable overall, and definitely one of the better phones that Google has ever launched. We gave it a 10 out of 10. I think it's a landslide victory for Google. And next to some of their other stuff that are less impressive, it's very important to remember how far they reached out this year. So good job. And I'll see you for some long term coverage very soon."
