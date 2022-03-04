Peak Design Travel Tripod (Quick Look) - A Travel Gadget Without Compromise

This versatile tripod is designed to be able to shrink down to the size of a water bottle, all without skimping on height, stability, or additional features.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.If you have been following the channel, then you obviously know that a lot of people within sort of the tech journalism industry consider the Peak Design Backpack to be a default backpack of sorts."
"It is the most comfortable, stylish, and utilitarian way to carry around the gear that you need to make any kind of videos and to cover tech in general.It's become a favorite and if you just watch like David Kogan or Michael Fisher or Marques Brownlee, you know that they all use Peak Design Backpacks."
"But it's very important to know that Peak is much more than just the everyday backpack.They also make serious camera hardware.In fact, that is their roots.And this is the travel tripod."
"This is the aluminum version, not the carbon one.At least that's what I think, and the carbon one is way more expensive than the aluminum one.I believe that this comes in at around €350 and the carbon one comes in at €550."
"And the point is that with the carbon you are obviously weight shedding a little bit because it's just a more lightweight material, it's also a more expensive material, but this isn't heavy all on its own.And the general idea is that it's a very serious piece of gear which is meant to not only provide a stable shooting platform for more seasoned content creators that have to use a big, bulky, heavy, expensive DSLR mirrorless camera, but also ones that just want a stable platform for a really stable exposure on a smartphone."
"That is essentially why that there is a built-in phone mount.It also has a quick release like a lot of tripods come with.And as we just spoke about here before we started filming, not every photographer is going to trust this little quick release mount."
"There is essentially a little latch here where you put it in and then it slots onto it, basically catching the edge of the quick release mount.It feels like it's going to be very secure, but you just never know.And I think that is where a lot of people are going to be skeptical."
"Not that it doesn't work well, just that you would want this threaded into a screw to be absolutely sure.Now, what is this?Well, it is essentially just a light ultra-compact tripod that can be folded very neatly into a small profile, meaning that it's easier to move from A to B or on a busy show floor."
"It comes with this little bag here with a really nifty little carrying strap, which I find to be really nice as well.And then obviously this gets a lot higher.That is not something that we can show you in this video because it will just go out of frame, but it is a very noticeable and sort of recognizable system for each of these four struts."
"I will say that what Peak has managed to do, and do very well, is to make sure that every action when you have to customize, for instance, the length of the three struts, will then to make it as, let's say, make it as comfortable, as tactile, and as satisfying to do as humanly possible."
"So there is a little two-stage click on these.You can probably hear it.Feels very nice.There is feedback in your finger when you do it."
"And then obviously this gets a lot larger, like taller, like you would expect from a tripod, essentially.These aren't meant for just desks.These are meant for out and about, rugged terrain."
"That's what they're meant for.It's for travelers or people.If you look at Peak Design's imagery, it is very people that are on the edge of civilization wanting to create content from the outback, and then they bring this."
"And obviously, part of it is an illusion, but you can also sense that it's stuff that is built well and designed to be built to be used for a long time.It's weather-resistant materials all throughout.It's a weatherproof case, which is very nice."
"It comes, it has a lifetime guarantee, which is very lovely, and it has a very single nice adjustment ring with a load-hanging hook as well.There is anchored attachment points all throughout.Very lovely."
"We're going to have to take a closer look in an upcoming review, but so far, this is Peak Design, and this is what they do well, and if you like their backpacks, you're going to like this too.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."