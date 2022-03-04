GRTV News - Hayley Atwell would love to return as Lara Croft

Hayley Atwell voices Lara Croft in the new Netflix Tomb Raider series, but is she up for another stint as the character?
"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, ten-tainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we have it for you here at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, interviews, movie reviews and so much more, even more than that."
"But without further ado, today we're talking, not any of the things I listed, but a television series, namely the Tomb Raider Netflix series, which was just sort of released last week and Hayley Atwell, if you weren't aware, Captain Carter herself, stars as Lara Croft in that and she is pretty much open for coming back to the role, it seems like Atwell had a pretty good time doing it, as we see here, as Ben's come here speaking to GamesRadar, Atwell mentioned that she would love to return as Lara in the future, perhaps even in a different medium, so this is going to send our speculative wires flying, I don't even know if that's a thing, anyway I'll just read out Atwell's quote for you here."
"I just had an absolute blast doing this with the creative team, I've loved working with director Meredith Lane and showrunner Tasha Huo on this and having Netflix behind it, it feels like an elevated animation and that they really wanted to get it right emotionally.I would be completely honoured to carry on in some way or to have Lara in my life in a completely different capacity for sure."
"So from, I don't know if you've seen the Netflix series, spoilers, if you haven't I guess at this point, very minor spoilers, but it does leave the door pretty much open for another series coming down the line and you'd imagine that Netflix would sort of make one in the future, obviously we've seen a lot of successful video game adaptations from Netflix in the animated format, Castlevania, Cyberpunk, Edgerunners, they've got Devil May Cry coming up and they've obviously just done Tomb Raider now and I think if Tomb Raider pulls in the viewers, of course they'll put in another series and I think that Tomb Raider is a popular enough IP that it can always get something new going."
"It would be interesting to see Atwell in sort of a, maybe in a live action role, as the last time we saw live action Tomb Raider in a sort of major movie capacity was when Alicia Vikander took on the role and it was more of the 2013 vibe and maybe we could see sort of with this new Tomb Raider game that we know is coming from Amazon Games, we could also see like a movie alongside it, but we'd have to sort of see what's going on there."
"Either way, I think it'll depend a lot on how much, how many viewers this series pulls in for Netflix, because it's been a bit controversial, but it's been controversial in that stupid way where people are like, this isn't my Lara, I really liked the Lara who was 2D, and she was polygons and shapes, it's like dude, get a life, like you know, it doesn't really matter at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter, they're not ruining your faves."
"If you don't like the design, that's also okay, like that's not the biggest thing in the world, but if that's the whole reason for not watching the show, then, I mean, come on, it's a fictional woman.In any case though, fictional women do have a power over a certain group of men, as we'll learn."
"Let me know if you would like to see Hayley Atwell in another season of the Netflix Tomb Raider show, if you'd want to see her in something else entirely, she's got that lovely British voice, so I definitely think it would be interesting to see her as Lara in some other capacity soon anyway."
"But yeah, let me know, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JLTV news, goodbye!"