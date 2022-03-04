English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
HQ

GRTV News - Hayley Atwell would love to return as Lara Croft

Hayley Atwell voices Lara Croft in the new Netflix Tomb Raider series, but is she up for another stint as the character?

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, ten-tainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we have it for you here at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, interviews, movie reviews and so much more, even more than that."

"But without further ado, today we're talking, not any of the things I listed, but a television series, namely the Tomb Raider Netflix series, which was just sort of released last week and Hayley Atwell, if you weren't aware, Captain Carter herself, stars as Lara Croft in that and she is pretty much open for coming back to the role, it seems like Atwell had a pretty good time doing it, as we see here, as Ben's come here speaking to GamesRadar, Atwell mentioned that she would love to return as Lara in the future, perhaps even in a different medium, so this is going to send our speculative wires flying, I don't even know if that's a thing, anyway I'll just read out Atwell's quote for you here."

"I just had an absolute blast doing this with the creative team, I've loved working with director Meredith Lane and showrunner Tasha Huo on this and having Netflix behind it, it feels like an elevated animation and that they really wanted to get it right emotionally.
I would be completely honoured to carry on in some way or to have Lara in my life in a completely different capacity for sure."

"So from, I don't know if you've seen the Netflix series, spoilers, if you haven't I guess at this point, very minor spoilers, but it does leave the door pretty much open for another series coming down the line and you'd imagine that Netflix would sort of make one in the future, obviously we've seen a lot of successful video game adaptations from Netflix in the animated format, Castlevania, Cyberpunk, Edgerunners, they've got Devil May Cry coming up and they've obviously just done Tomb Raider now and I think if Tomb Raider pulls in the viewers, of course they'll put in another series and I think that Tomb Raider is a popular enough IP that it can always get something new going."

"It would be interesting to see Atwell in sort of a, maybe in a live action role, as the last time we saw live action Tomb Raider in a sort of major movie capacity was when Alicia Vikander took on the role and it was more of the 2013 vibe and maybe we could see sort of with this new Tomb Raider game that we know is coming from Amazon Games, we could also see like a movie alongside it, but we'd have to sort of see what's going on there."

"Either way, I think it'll depend a lot on how much, how many viewers this series pulls in for Netflix, because it's been a bit controversial, but it's been controversial in that stupid way where people are like, this isn't my Lara, I really liked the Lara who was 2D, and she was polygons and shapes, it's like dude, get a life, like you know, it doesn't really matter at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter, they're not ruining your faves."

"If you don't like the design, that's also okay, like that's not the biggest thing in the world, but if that's the whole reason for not watching the show, then, I mean, come on, it's a fictional woman.
In any case though, fictional women do have a power over a certain group of men, as we'll learn."

"Let me know if you would like to see Hayley Atwell in another season of the Netflix Tomb Raider show, if you'd want to see her in something else entirely, she's got that lovely British voice, so I definitely think it would be interesting to see her as Lara in some other capacity soon anyway."

"But yeah, let me know, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JLTV news, goodbye!"

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Silo: Season 2 - Official Trailer

Silo: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Submerged - Official Trailer

Submerged - Official Trailer
Armor - Official Trailer

Armor - Official Trailer
The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Trailer

The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Trailer
A Complete Unknown - Official Trailer

A Complete Unknown - Official Trailer
Moana 2 - Special Look Trailer

Moana 2 - Special Look Trailer
Heretic - Official Trailer 3

Heretic - Official Trailer 3
Time Cut - Official Trailer

Time Cut - Official Trailer
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 6 - Official Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 6 - Official Trailer
Paddington in Peru - New Trailer

Paddington in Peru - New Trailer
Better Man - Official Teaser Trailer

Better Man - Official Teaser Trailer
Companion - Teaser Trailer

Companion - Teaser Trailer
More

Trailers

Destiny: Rising - Announce Trailer

Destiny: Rising - Announce Trailer
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Exclusive PS5 footage

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Exclusive PS5 footage
Disney Tron: Catalyst - Announcement Trailer

Disney Tron: Catalyst - Announcement Trailer
The Stone Of Madness - Release Date Announcement trailer

The Stone Of Madness - Release Date Announcement trailer
Steam Next Fest - October 2024 Edition: Official Trailer

Steam Next Fest - October 2024 Edition: Official Trailer
The Day of the Jackal - Official Trailer

The Day of the Jackal - Official Trailer
Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered - Trailer

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered - Trailer
Sunderfolk - Gameplay Trailer

Sunderfolk - Gameplay Trailer
Hearthstone - The Great Dark Beyond Trailer

Hearthstone - The Great Dark Beyond Trailer
Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles - Announce Trailer

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles - Announce Trailer
Tetris Forever - A look at the games inside Tetris Forever trailer

Tetris Forever - A look at the games inside Tetris Forever trailer
The Eternal Life of Goldman - A Handcrafted Adventure trailer

The Eternal Life of Goldman - A Handcrafted Adventure trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More