Kingston Technology NV3 (Quick Look) - High-Capacity Performance Boost

This NVMe SSD is designed for high-speed, low-power storage solutions.
"Hello everyone and welcome to a very, very quick Gamereactor Quick Look, because this is about an NVMe M.2 SSD, and while these are very essential products to storing all of the things that matter greatly to you within your PC, well, they're not as interesting to show off on camera, because here it is, inside of its packaging, the new NV3 is Kingston's play of offering a PCI 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, but at a lower cost, meaning that particularly if you want something like the 2TB version, which is this one, you're only ponying up around €150, which is markedly cheaper than this kind of storage in these kind of sizes were just a few short years ago. Now, you are not skipping on any particular features, it seems, by getting this budget-friendly M.2 NVMe SSD. You can get it up to 4TB if you want, that price is a lot higher, so this is €150, but the 4TB model is €240 I think, but as it says on the tin, it's up to 6,000Mbps read speeds and up to 5,000Mbps write speeds, but it does come with three years of warranty. One thing that we just don't know, but we have to take Kingston's word for it, is heat generation. How hot does it get? It doesn't get that hot, but I would say that it's probably advisable to get a heatsink on it if you want, but it shouldn't really be necessary, so that is very interesting indeed. We'll be fully installing this and utilizing it in an upcoming build, so by then we will probably be able to tell you how much heat it's generating and if it maintains those advertised speeds."
"That's one of the things where you just have to use it in a real-world context, in a motherboard, to see whether or not it can do what Kingston says, but for €150, getting 2TB of very speedy storage, both in terms of reads and writes, with a three-year warranty included from a reputable brand like Kingston, that seems very good. So we'll be pulling it through its punches and see if it really holds up. Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."