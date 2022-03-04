GRTV News - Game Freak hit with a massive hack

Around 1TB of information has leaked.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have a big one but hopefully also a rather quick one to get through today. It's regarding the Pokemon hack that took place over the weekend, specifically Game Freak that has been hacked where hundreds of gigabytes or you know around a terabyte worth of information and concept art data and what not has been leaked and published over the internet. So let's have a look and see exactly what's cracking off. Game Freak hacked hundreds of gigabytes of Pokemon information leak online. Many people are calling it the terror leak as hackers share one terabyte of Pokemon data. So Game Freak, main developer of the Pokemon series, has suffered a massive leak of information after being hacked. Apparently it's hundreds of gigabytes of data spanning from the earlier Pokemon games like Black and White to some unannounced hide tools for Nintendo Switch. This terror leak may reach one terabyte of data according to known Nintendo insider Nekrofilipe. The first leaks of information were shared by Twitter user Eclipse TT later, TT sorry, later Saturday who later protected his account. Quickly social media forums were filled with concept art and sprites from unused or alternative Pokemon designs, character sheets with descriptions used internally in the development and slides and documents outlining future projects. Even Pokemon anime plot twists are reportedly being shared. Obviously this is in Spanish but this is Filipe sort of commenting on the leak. Even if the veracity of the leak is all but confirmed we should still treat those of speculation. These projects apparently confirm the upcoming Pokemon Legends EA is already finished and is indeed a Switch game, not a Switch 2 as some fans were speculating. And Game Freak is working with ILCA for a multiplayer spinoff but not an MMO. Moreover the 10th generation codename Gaia is expected for 2026 would also get a Switch 1 version. No Switch 2 news or anything hinting about the new Nintendo console has been found or perhaps shared yet with the exception of data that confirms Ounce is the codename for the new console, something that was already suspected. As was the case with the Insomniac Games hack a year ago this is all private information for the company so we will not cover any further beyond this point."
"And yeah this is one of those things when it comes to hacks and leaks is that you have to you have to sort of look at it and go like yes there's a lot of information that's coming out but it's been sort of illegally taken so it's not what it's not necessarily one of those things that you look at and go we should be talking about this a whole lot more. Granted that the leak itself hasn't been a particularly volatile one in regards to the future like when we got the Nvidia leak if you years ago and it basically revealed information about loads of different games many of them seem completely implausible and turned out to be true. This on the other hand obviously we've got some information here in regards to future Pokemon games but majority of it seems to be in development stuff from former games including concept art and the ways that the Game Freak used to refer to the Pokemon in particular in those former projects. But again the point is is that Game Freak has been hacked and around a terabyte worth of information has been leaked and shared online so if you if you're looking to sort of avoid some spoilers and you don't want to have the future Pokemon sort of spoiled for you make sure to just keep an eye out maybe put a few blockers up on social media you know block a few words like Pokemon Game Freak etc like that just for just for a little while for these leaks to die down and yeah because no doubt this is this is only gonna be the start as well because no doubt you know obviously leakers and whatnot they don't conform to the same sort of moral ethnicity compass as the majority of us do so yeah quite a big situation this but as more comes out about it we'll sure to keep you informed if there's anything more to come about it if it's more just simply leaks then we'll probably not be talking about this again in the future on GRTV News. But yeah thank you for watching today's episode I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week so stay tuned for that otherwise yeah thank you for watching I'll see you all on the next one. Take care all."