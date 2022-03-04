Nvidia RTX 3050 & 4050 Laptops (Quick Look) - Portable Power Through Features

We take a closer look at two laptops from Acer and Lenovo, that sports cheaper RTX cards, that might just be the better value.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time around, we're not taking a look at a specific product, so to speak, but more a set of technologies that should inform you when you go and pick out a new gaming laptop."
"Because we're a victim of this too.When manufacturers approach us to showcase products here on Gamereactor Quick Look, we get excited by the latest and greatest and the most expensive high-end premium gear that we can get our hands on."
"Which means that gaming laptops that we have here in the studio often have an RTX 4080 or even laptop GPU versions of the RTX 4090.Again, we are also a victim of being easily excited by high-end specifications.That's just the nature of the way that we do what we do."
"But we've been approached by Nvidia to try and solve that problem.This is not sponsored or anything.This is just us that want to showcase this to you.Because you could get two, like these are just two laptop examples."
"This is a Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 or an Acer Nitro V15 R5, which both has lower-end Nvidia GPUs, but through the software technologies that Nvidia has learned and honed and perfected over the years, can offer perhaps better gaming performances than you'd perhaps think.Before you go out and buy an expensive gaming laptop, you ought to consider what something like DLSS can do in a cheaper casing in that particular regard."
"Now, first and foremost, I should stress that this, the V15 R5, comes with an RTX 3050, while this, the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, comes with an RTX 4050.There is a pricing difference in that particular regard.That's pretty natural."
"This is €940, whereas this over here is closer to €1,500.But that jump in graphics card generation does mean one particular thing.That the DLSS 3.0 version that you get starting with these GPUs, the 40-series GPUs, comes with frame generation, meaning that the AI algorithm trained to look at the gaming experience that you're experiencing, it will insert frames where it feels like it can."
"That in some regards can lead to an uneven experience, but in most cases, almost all of the research that we've been able to do and competing media and YouTube channels and Twitch channels or whatever it is that you go for your content, will have found that it's pretty impressive what frame generation in DLSS 3.0 and onwards can do for your gaming experience."
"But, still, even with a 3050, you get further than you'd think would be possible.So something like DLSS can basically mean that you can play games in around 1080p resolution and get something like 60fps plus in ultra settings in Far Cry 6.Far Cry 6, of course, didn't come out this year or even last year, but it's a pretty new gaming experience on the whole and a graphically intense one at times."
"So ultra 60 plus fps, that's pretty compelling for a machine that overall will set you back around a thousand euros.That is really cool.Moving over to the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 and the RTX 4050 though, the RTX 4050 really takes it a further step."
"And particularly in our testing in Counter-Strike 2, which doesn't necessarily need to be the above all and be all of GPU testing since CS in general is also quite CPU bound, we've seen frame rates go as far as 180-ish to way over 300.And that is due to frame generation inserting those critical frames and then basically in some cases doubling your average fps, even when going on high or even ultra settings in some games."
"That is quite cool and it is something that is beyond the reach of the RTX 3050.It simply does not have the newest hardware to do that, not the newest DLSS upscaling.The thing is, you really ought to take a closer look at what these lower end GPUs can offer you because we've gotten to a point where you really don't need a high-end laptop GPU to get proper results, particularly if you are capped at 1080p on the screen that you're using."
"If you're just using a gaming laptop's own screen, which is kind of the point, well then 1080p with DLSS set to performance, both on the older 2.0 generation and the newest 3.0 generation, ought to give you really decent frame rates on higher settings.So do yourself a favor and consider laptops like the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 and the Acer Nitro V15 R5 simply because they might offer you everything you need."
"And what you can do is save a lot of money on really expensive gaming laptops, which looks like they're just simply going to get more and more expensive.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."