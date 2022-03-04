GRTV News - Concord might not be dead after all

Steam updates have us believing Concord could return in some form.
Concord, we all remember the fiasco that was Concord, it launched, it was up for about three weeks, two, two weeks, two and a half weeks, then it was shut down by Sony and it was sort of forgotten as one of the most expensive and biggest failures we've perhaps ever seen, but as Jonas writes here in the news, it might not be entirely dead after all, so basically when Concord was announced that it was shutting down, it was sort of a thing of, well, we might see you in a few months time, a lot of people thought it was just it, that was going to be it and it was never going to come back, but there was also the idea that this could, you know, sort of be reborn as something else, perhaps they'd go back to the drawing board and make it more of a different kind of experience than what it was, or perhaps they'd go back to the drawing board and bring it back as free to play so more people could try it out, either way, it did seem like Sony was probably going to want to try and maybe make it something again and it looks like that's the case as people have seen in the back end of Steam that Concord is still getting updates. Now, considering no one is playing it right now, that means that it's got to be, something is being worked on it. Whether we'll see a free to play launch is currently up to speculation, but as Jonas says here, it's a pretty educated guess and it could attract more people when the sort of, you know, purchasing threshold disappears. A lot of people are going to be curious about it, if anything, sort of the bad publicity of Concord might make it even more popular, considering a lot of people might just want to try out how, you know, why it was considered to be such a massive flop, but then again, a lot of people just weren't drawn to it at all.
"I was one of them. A lot of it, you know, it's got mediocre ratings, even the people who liked it didn't like it that much, and it's been heavily criticised for it being sort of a not really original shooter, it's not really a poppy shooter, it doesn't really do much more to make you want to buy it, or it didn't at the time of release. Now, whether it'll make you want to play it for a little bit, as it'll be free to play and install it, that's an entirely different kettle of fish, but it's worth noting, as Jonas does here, that the beta was free to play and it attracted barely anyone, but obviously that was sort of, that was before the whole flop thing, so we'll have to see if that actually works in its favour. As you can see here, yeah, the character designs are just sort of bland, uninteresting, these are the three best ones that they put on the cover and they're still not really that great. We're going to see more of Concord anyway, even if it never comes out as free to play, because of that secret level episode that it's got, which is very funny. But, let me know if you want to see Concord return. If it does come back as free to play, will you play it? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow, sorry, not tomorrow, I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"