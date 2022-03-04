English
Black Ember Grip Sling (Quick Look) - A Production Studio You Can Carry

Black Ember are usually very serious about build quality, and that extends to this tiny sling as well!

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.
I have to carry around some gear, I'm not a serious videographer or photographer or a movie making man in any sense of the word, but I do record a lot of my own footage for the EV hour videos that we make on electric vehicles, which I then turn over to more talented people here at the company who then edit it and turn it into something that is hopefully enjoyable for you to watch, but that does mean that I have to carry around some of the gear that I utilize to make those videos, and up until recently I carried around something equivalent to a plastic bag because I just didn't really find it necessary to have a proper serious piece of equipment that means that I could carry it more safely and more well, basically a way that is fitting for someone of my stature."

"Until now, because this is the Black Ember Grip Sling, we've already taken a look at a backpack from Black Ember before and found it to be a very serious piece of kit made from really serious materials to protect your valuable consumer electronics.
This grip sling is meant to protect your camera gear, but to do so in a manner where it's always accessible quickly and neatly."

"I should stress before we start opening it up that this is also just going to be a brief tour of what I regularly carry with me when I shoot these videos, but before we do that, I should talk materials again because Black Ember is really big on materials.
This is made with Cordura 420D Velocity materials, which basically means that it is like explosion proof."

"It is one of the more serious pieces of fabric choices that you can use for these kinds of backpacks, and you'll find the same on their real backpacks meant for laptops and to and from university or work or whatever.
But furthermore, more so than just being made with Cordura 420D, it is also made from the RN66 collection of 100% recycled materials, so there is a sustainability feeded into that mechanism as well, which I think is really, really cool."

"It is also what they call a bond stitch construction, that essentially the way that it is weaved together, that also helps to make it so that it is just safer in general, to summarize it very plainly.
There are also small touches here and there, such as these little extra attachments on the zippers."

"These are obviously like the most hardcore YKK zippers you can find, but then when you pull these, you essentially create a way for it to not being able to be opened briefly if someone is walking by or is trying to take your things.
This will keep the zipper together, which is really cool."

"And where there is metal, it is T6 anodized aluminum hardware.
So again, really serious stuff, and also small magnetic tabs, meaning that you can very easily buy extra things from Black Ember and add it onto it.
So if you want to hang like a mirrorless camera from like these little cords, there are ways to do that."

"So if we open these waterproof zippers, you'll get into the main compartment where you can buy the camera insert, which is really cool.
Now obviously the camera insert is mainly, again, for larger DSLR style cameras, and then you make extra rooms for your lenses."

"Now I don't use a big DSLR camera, I just find it too fiddly, and I don't really, I'm not good with them, at least not yet.
So a small action cam alongside a suction cup mount, which basically means that I can mount it to the hood of a car or at the very top, all depends on the situation and on the vehicle."

"I have a DJI Mic 2, and I have a DJI Osmo Action, all of which are basically so that I can quickly capture audio, both for my drone and when I'm talking directly to you.
And all of it fits very neatly with the camera inserts, in particular within this grip sling.
Because I think it's very, very important to hammer home the point that this is a sling bag."

"And what I mean by that is that this is not meant to be a heavy piece of everyday carry paraphernalia that you have to get onto a bag like you would with a Peak Design backpack.
No, this is meant to like sit cross body or something that you just carry around.
And I would say that if there's something that they really do well is that it is also well positioned with weight in and of itself, meaning that it balances quite nicely."

"This is not heavy.
Again, I'm not carrying a big, heavy DSLR camera, but if I did, I would be very happy with the grip sling, particularly because that for $150, you really do get a lot for your money."

"I should stress that it becomes a bit more dear with that camera insert because that alone is like a third of the price of the bag itself, like $45, which does seem to be a bit much and might discourage people to buy into this modular interior design.
But Black Ember, they know what they're doing."

"And that's very clear when you use the grip sling.
Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

