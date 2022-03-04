Dreame X40 Ultra (Quick Look) - Powerful Familiarity

Dreame isn't pushing the envelope in terms of new capabilities, but that does not mean this robot vacuum isn't wholly impressive.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Not too long ago, we took a look at some robot vacuums from competing brands like Ecovacs and Roborock, which had gimmicks, which tried, maybe unsuccessfully so, but tried to push forward the notion of what a robot vacuum could do, both now and in the future."
"As to those, well this, the Dream X40 Ultra, is more iterative, more incremental in its progress, but that should not be seen as a snide.On the contrary, I'm pretty sure that you can get fabulous cleaning, both in terms of vacuuming and also mopping on your home floors with the X40 Ultra."
"That does not mean, however, that I'm going to give them a pass for not including something which stretches beyond what, for instance, the X30 Ultra or X20 Ultra was able to do.So that means that this is not square, it has not managed to build in its radar lidar module into the casing, meaning that it can get in under more shallower furniture."
"It does not have weird extending mops, it actually does, it actually can extend its mops outward to create a sort of a wider field of cleaning, and it can do the same with this tangled brush here.But for instance, when you lifted up the Roborock S8, there were two rollers here, to make sure that it would catch all of the grime in a different kind of way."
"And on this, when you compare those, this looks conservative, but it's also just freaking damn good.And we know when Dream makes something, it's usually extremely efficient and effective at the same time, and I have no other expectation of the X40 Ultra than that it will do exactly the same."
"It has a 12,000 PA suction effect, which is great.This 3D lidar sensor here has 32, it basically has 32 levels of moisture control.The lidar itself is extremely, extremely sensitive and accurate, and it creates, I think, the better 3D mapping of all of the vacuums that we've tested over the past couple of years."
"So that is really something.Furthermore, they've managed to really shrink down this charging tower here.It looks large, and it is, but it is a lot smaller than it both used to be, and next to some competing models, which I think is great."
"And it has not sacrificed the amount of dirty mopping water or the amount of clean water for mopping that it can hold, which is great.They've also introduced a whole host of technologies, which is still awesome.The tri-cut brush fights back against entanglement."
"I live with a person that brushes her hair, no names mentioned, Clara, but you brush your hair and you refuse, for whatever reason, to pick up the hair that naturally sheds from that point onward.And that means that our robot vacuums often get its main brush tangled here, they sit around here."
"But the tri-cut brush should be able to fight back against it, that's something that warrants further testing, obviously.You have a 300ml bag in the tower itself, for dust and grime, an 80ml onboard tank, and a 6400mAh battery, meaning that this should be able to just run rings around your house, basically."
"And again, combined with the efficiency of the app and the overall design chops that I know that Dream has, this really ought to be something very special.So cautious, maybe, but I think both pretty and also effective, and that is what you want from these kinds of robotics."
"So full review coming soon, see you soon, bye."