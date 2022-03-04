Teenage Engineering OB-4 (Quick Look) - Nostalgia and Design

Teenage Engineering has wow'ed us before, and will now do so again through a combination Bluetooth speaker, FM radio and mindfulness aparatus.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It is my great pleasure to introduce you to another product from Teenage Engineering, the Swedish design and audio manufacturing house which has given us some really striking designs by being sort of hired to design products for other companies, the Nothing Phone, the Rabid R1, but also makes really striking products themselves."
"Now we've already taken a look at their small field recorder.They also make a really cool like self-assembling computer case which we're going to build in sometime in the future and if you go to the Teenage Engineering official website you'll see like really serious audio products such as synthesizers that just it creates so much want even in a person that does not know anything about instruments and high-end audio equipment."
"There's just so much want in the products that they design because they're good at it.Their most mainstream product probably is this.This is called the OB-4 and it is in the simplest of natures a speaker.It is a speaker that serves as a speaker in a number of different scenarios which I think makes it very versatile particularly if you consider its overall size, its portability with this handle which also doubles as sort of a stand if that's what you want and it uses Teenage Engineering's design chops to create again want and I think the way that it does that here is with the striking colorway."
"Now the thing with these colorways is that this is just one of seven available colors.There is monochromatic stuff so white and black but you can also get this really bold red or a more bright orange really cool stuff and it works really well with this matte layer on top which also is doubled here on this carrying handle."
"Overall I think a very beautiful speaker which both oozes quality but also some fun and I think a lot of these mesh like aluminum Sonos like fabric clad Bluetooth speakers that we normally surround ourselves with simply do not have.So really cool stuff on the design front but this is beauty that is much more than skin deep."
"So for one as I said it's a speaker that works in a wide variety of different instances.So first and foremost you activate it by simply twisting the volume knob and then you can sort of feel some resistance to it.There's a small display here which helps you to sort of navigate and figure out where you are and then you can select how you want sound to basically exit the speaker."
"Depends on what you put in.Now here it is radio FM.I should say that one of the main things that I'm kind of disappointed about about this the OB4 is that it does not have the DAB radio when we actually have a big network of those here in Denmark in particular where a lot of our radio stations are exclusively available there on the DAB radio waves and these are just not able to enter here."
"These are just the FM tuner radio bands but there's a lot of cool radio stations that can come through quite easily with a really nice and sharp signal.But if you don't want to listen to the radio in the morning very easily you can switch to disc."
"We'll get to that in a little bit but then you have line in.Now line in is not just for you to put like use this and then put on a pair of headphones with a regular jack.No this can be used with an instrument any instrument you like a guitar you could bring this to a park and then play a synthesizer keyboard again or guitar or bass or whatever."
"It is not the big fat jack it is the smaller one but then you can very easily convert it through these little plugs and it works perfectly well.There's also regular Bluetooth if as soon as you enter the Bluetooth mode it becomes ready to pair and you can play from your phone or tablet or computer or whatever it is that you want."
"Disc is very weird and it's a way for teenage engineering to practice their weirder more eccentric selves.If you hear I think right now it's probably one of those sort of white noise kind of modes.So what disc mode is essentially is is a remix of different experimental audio settings that teenage engineering develop on the fly."
"There's a list of them on their website and they were all really fun.They call it just basically experiments.These are audio experiments and one cool thing that I will show you which is reminiscent of the TP7 field recorder that I showed you not too long ago."
"Let's go back to radio to get a stable signal right.Do you see this the spin here.The cool is the cool thing is that the OB4 actually records all of the sound that comes through like never mind where it comes from."
"It records everything and when it does this little thing starts spinning.That means that you can spin it yourself to either skip forward or skip back.So there might be something that you just lost in the conversation on the radio.You just spin a little bit and now you have a second chance."
"That's really cool and it just serves again as a lesson that teenage engineering really understands not just to make things fun but to make things more tactile and personal.I think they really get away with it here.It's 72 hours on FM if that's what you want."
"It's 40 hours on Bluetooth.It utilizes Bluetooth 5 LE low energy which is great.Sound wise you have these two directional speakers right here which means that you won't get the full effect if you are behind it."
"But again it was never meant for that and it plays in 52 hertz to 25 kilohertz.It's two 38 watt class D amps giving you around 100 decibels of effect.It's really cool.It is expensive."
"All teenage engineering things are.But it's also fantastic.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."