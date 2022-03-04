English
Zens Modular Charger (Quick Look) - Extend Your Charging

Zens usually makes quality wireless charging pads, but this in particular can be extended through modular expansion bays.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Game Rack Quick Look.
I switched from iOS to Android recently, and while that change was very painless, much more so than I had originally thought, one thing that I don't have anymore is MagSafe."

"And that means that a lot of chargers, particularly more luxurious, purpose-built, designed ones, they seem to have embraced MagSafe altogether, meaning that there aren't as many charging bases left that are made for those of us that don't have an Apple device.
But you know I love my Sens, and these guys are both versatile in sort of their design aesthetic and functionality, but what they also do is make this series of chargers which I think is worth taking a look at."

"It's called the Modular, and there are, well it is exactly as the name suggests, Modular.
What that means is that you can get this charging stand, you can also get a wider sort of double or triple wireless charging pad in this same sort of bio-esque material which is very nice to the touch as well, very tactile, very nice to look at and oozing high quality."

"Or you could start with something like this which is the charging stand.
Now I have my Pixel 9 Pro Fold here with me, so as you can see you just line it up and it starts charging, but through this, well not a proprietary but it's kind of like a barrel cord to a charging brick that you get in the box, you can build from there."

"Because through these small pogo pins here on the side, you just add a charger and both with magnets, strong magnets that pull in those two central pogo pins, it adds it to this side.
Very, very nice."

"And from there, well this is actually the packaging, so you can probably tell that Senz really cares about this stuff.
You can just add onwards from there because I could add a second one if I wanted to.
And these, well it doesn't really compromise the charging speed or the functionality or the dependability of these kinds of sets."

"So I just generally think that this is a really, really, really cool idea.
And as you can see, it just charges straight off of it and works very, very well.
You can receive, you can have three additional modular extensions on the same power supply.
It supports 15 watt Apple fast charging, if that's what you care about."

"Or Samsung fast charge, which is all very nice.
And again, there is this really distinct visual aesthetic to it that I really enjoy.
It's this, again, it kind of makes me think about sort of biodegradable plastics.
It looks cool and it looks like it has character."

"And even throughout the packaging, it just feels like that Senz care about this stuff.
And this is going to be the charging station that I'll be using over the course of many months as I long-term test the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
So thanks to Senz for doing that and helping me test that out long-term."

"For much more on Senz, we have way more quick looks for you to discover.
So stay tuned to your game record domain of choice.
Bye."

