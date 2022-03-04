Sword Blows and Bullets - Haneda Girl Indie Dev Day Interview

Haneda Girl is different from Narita Boy in more ways than one, but at Indie Dev Day the game's sound designer and musician Salvinsky explained how there are also some similarities between the two.
"Hi friends, I'm in Barcelona for the IndieDevDay 2024, and we came from Narita Boy to learn about Haneda Girl.Thank you so much for joining us, Salvinsky.I mean, I loved Narita Boy, so I would love to talk about that game, but the new game is this one, and it's pretty different."
"It's pretty different, yeah. It's pretty different, it has like some common features with Narita Boy.We are the same team, visually it's quite similar to Narita Boy, it's full animation, pixel art, the musician is the same, the designer, the main programmer is the same, so the concept of the game, it's quite different, but the people we're working in, it's like, we're the same."
"It's the same universe, which is first and foremost the main thing here, right?Exactly, it's the same universe. It's like the underground universe of Narita Boy was the digital kingdom, and this is that empire, which is like below.And the things you do are quite different this time around, so Narita Boy was a story-driven sort of exploration combat thing, and this is more into arcade-y, fast action, addictive formula."
"Exactly. Narita Boy was, the story in Narita Boy was quite important, and then for this game we wanted to do something more based on the game feel, but maintaining also the part of the visual part and also the sound, but more focused on games we like to play like Katana Zero, Hotline Miami, Broforce, doing quite of this mix and put it into the Narita Boy universe and try to give gamers something original."
"I mean, you can tell they put some effort into game feel, because you guys got Best Game Feel in the IndieDevDay 2024 award winner, so congratulations on that.So, what do you do in the game? Is it level-based? What do you have to do? Do you have to overcome challenges and then you progress through the game?It's level-based, you have like a learning curve, every time it's more and more difficult, but the thing with this game is the replayability, that you can play in very different ways. You have two main characters, Haneda Girl and Mother."
"Haneda Girl is like super fast, but it has low, limited power, and they have Mother, which is huge power, but very slow, and so depending on situations, you can use Haneda, you can use Mother, but the thing in the game, it's score-based, so the more you use Haneda, the more risk you take in the game, the more score you have, and so you can replay all the stages in order to get more score."
"What's the feedback you're getting from players trying out the game for the first time? Are they completely addicted already?Really great. I mean, we are very, very, very happy, because like 90% of the people, you have 10% of the people that, this is not my jam, but 90% of the people that are coming here, they are loving it, because they have played similar games, and they feel like at home."
"It's very, very addictive, and it gives lots of pleasure. It's a very rewarding experience.So I think this is why we got the best game feel, because it's really like very juicy, juicy feeling.Of course, it's all about the game feel, and you told me a little bit about the lore of the game, and how it relates to Narita Boy, but is there anything else that you would like to tell us about the story, what's going on here, and how it links to the other game, if at all?Well, the story, it's not, it's linking in the sense that it's the same universe."
"You have the Digital Cataclysm Kingdom, you have the Stallions, which is the threat, the bad guys, but that's like more elements to the story of Narita Boy, but it doesn't resolve or give more information. Narita Boy is a story, and Haneda Girl is like, what is happening besides?In this case, under Narita Boy, what is happening? And there is a story. There are several layers of story."
"In this version that we are doing in the game, there is a story that between every chapter, you have a story.Also, always we like to tell stories, but in this time, contrary to Narita Boy, that it was like a very big story, this is like a tiny story.And is it going to be a single player, or are you also thinking about...Single player."
"Single player.And what's the status of the project? Do you have a publisher? Do you have a release window or platforms?We don't have a publisher. We are presenting the demo now here and in Tokyo.Makes sense."
"Yeah, in the next weeks, we're going to publish the demo on Steam, and we are planning on publishing until next year, 2025.Sometime next year. By the time being, we don't have a publisher, and we are not in a rush of getting a publisher, because maybe, maybe, maybe, we are considering going all alone.Autopublishing."
"Yeah.And it's Narita, Haneda, what's next?I don't know, they will have to build a third airport in Tokyo, so...Perhaps we meet at the Tokyo Game Show next year."
"Yeah, yeah, that would be nice.Thank you so much for your time.Thank you, thank you."