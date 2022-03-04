Building on Indie Classics - The Behemoth Indie Dev Day Interview

We speak with John Baez, co-founder at The Behemoth to discuss Alien Hominid HD, Alien Hominid Invasions, and a Castle Crashers DLC that'll let you make your own characters.
"We're in Barcelona for the Indie Dev Day 2024, and it's been six years since I met with John here in Barcelona for Gamelab.That's crazy. And it's always nice to see you guys and to learn about the Behemoth and what you guys have been doing in these years.What are you doing? How do you feel?We feel really good, actually. We are presenting here at Barcelona Indie Dev Day our two newest titles, which are Alien Hominid HD..."
"That's not new at all.Well, here are some secrets. And Alien Hominid Invasion.So if you know the story of indie games on consoles, you'll know that the Behemoth started way back in the day trying to bring indie titles to the consoles.But they were only on discs. So you had to work with a publisher to get published on PS2 or GameCube or Xbox."
"And so we developed a title called Alien Hominid, which was originally in Flash on Newgrounds.And we developed the entire thing into a full PlayStation, Xbox, GameCube game that you could buy in the stores.And that was 20 years ago this year. So almost exactly to the day that we released it.So we're here now to kind of bring that to Steam and Switch and Xbox and soon to be to PlayStation."
"We're just about to release PlayStation.But as we were developing that to archive it on the modern consoles, we began to develop other ideas that we didn't want to mix with the original title.So we created this sequel, Alien Hominid Invasion, which tells the story of what happens to all the children that were left behind from the first one.And that's kind of what we're here to show today with all the new enhancements since we've been released."
"It's almost a relic. It's good for this to be an indie event.And for you guys to... You've been there, done that. One of the very first ones that were called, you know, like that. Indie titles.And now I think it's very interesting that you say that you want to archive this somehow.And that it's possible because many games are lost and now it's possible to play in many platforms. I think that feels great."
"No, I think for the history of video games, there's a change between the physical media.Once the physical media disappears and it's all digital, then you have to rely on whatever digital platform holds the code.And if that digital platform goes away, then you have to kind of scramble and get it to the next one.So that's why we're kind of always thinking about how does the history of the behemoth not get lost, really."
"Okay, so Alien Hominid HD. It's pretty much the same game that released on PS2 back in the day and the GameCube.Then on HD on the 360. But now, one year ago, you released it on modern platforms. It's pretty much the same game.So the idea was to not change the game because so many of the original fans, like so many people at this show.I mean, maybe half of the people have come up and said, this is a game from my childhood."
"I was playing on Newgrounds. I know Castle Crashers. I know Alien Hominid.When I was this tall and now I'm talking to somebody that tall, it's really amazing.But it's that whole idea of needing to just make sure that it doesn't go away.And so we kept it exactly like it was, except for the rendering engine."
"So the rendering engine is our proprietary engine and it's all vector.So what you see is without resolution.So if they come out with an 8K or if 8K TVs become popular, then this will play without a problem.We don't have to up-res the graphics. It's all vector."
"Same goes for frame rate. As long as you can paint this mathematically, you don't need to.Exactly.But we're talking Alien Hominid a bit too much.That new content is for Invasion."
"Any other game that you guys are updating?Because fans love you for your very hectic, cartoonish games.Well, if you're really interested in what we do as a studio, you should check out our video on YouTube from our studios video, which is our roadmap."
"And in our roadmap, which we released about a month ago, we kind of went through what we're doing on a lot of the titles.And one of the focus of that roadmap is to talk about what we're doing with Castle Crashers.Of course."
"And everybody has been asking for more Castle Crashers.Okay.So what we've decided is to release a piece of DLC that would allow you to make your own characters.So you can put yourself into Castle Crashers and play as David in Castle Crashers without very much effort."
"It's only nine frames of animation, and it animates automatically.All you have to do is fill out a template, and you can put yourself in there.So it's something that everybody has been asking for forever because it's 15 years old this year.It's Castle Crashers' 15th birthday."
"So we've decided that something new soon would be appropriate, and that is the biggest present that we can give the Castle Crashers community.For sure, we're going to try that out.Okay, and then you told me about Invasion already, which is the children."
"But this came up as you were thinking about how to update HD.Right.So what sort of gameplay-wise, what sort of mechanics, and what are we doing differently here?Because I remember 2018, you told me our philosophy right now is like every new game we produce is going to be a new genre."
"Is that something you applied here?No.In fact, it was very difficult to do what we did because we like to do a new genre, and we don't like to do sequels."
"But in looking at losing Alien Hominid to not being able to buy it and play it anywhere, we decided, okay, we have to at least do that.But as a game developer, you're always thinking of new ideas.And you're always thinking, oh, maybe it would be better if we did this."
"And the game Alien Hominid HD, it's really hard.It's a hard game.It was one of the top ten hardest PlayStation 2 games of all time.We were number eight."
"We were number eight.It's the Souls of before Souls, right?Yes.So if you need a hard game, right, it is absolutely relentless."
"So when we were making the new one, it's like, okay, we've got to scale.We've got to find different ways to engage people in a new modern way.So this is more of a presentation of what we would do had we had all that knowledge back then.So we have randomly assembled neighborhoods."
"So every time you play, it's different.We have different bosses.We have different mutations.You can upgrade your character, which you can't really do in HD."
"You can upgrade your character all day long.It's great.It's really fantastic.It really is a change of genre in a way.It is."
"You tune the difficulty down a little bit, customization, randomization.And also you guys released some new content very recently.I mean, both games released one year ago, I mean, in November last year.So now you get some new content for Invasion, right?Right."
"And so we have new mutations.We've got new abilities.And we've got the new boss.So we added a new boss, cleaned up some quality of life things, you know, as you do every time after release."
"But, yeah, it's, you know, I guess it's slightly, it's not really a different genre, but it's a different way to play.So it is more of a roguelite than, of course, just move right and, you know, shoot everything.Now it's, you know, you can move around, all around the screen, really.And the content is already available?Yeah."
"So you can play that on PC, Xbox, and the Switch, and then very soon on PlayStation as well.Correct.Very soon.But we don't have a release date yet, but very soon."
"We're working very hard.Yeah, of course.And it's always lovely to catch up with you guys.And you have a very beautiful, very unique indie story to tell here."
"So thank you so much for your time.Thank you.Thank you, David."