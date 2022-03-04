Fighting for Humanity's Future (Gamescom) - Killing Floor 3 Interview with Tripwire Interactive

We caught up with creative director Bryan Wynia to learn more about the chaotic action-horror FPS, which will be playable in early 2025.
"This time, though, we can talk about the game in a much more open mindset, I guess, because the game, it's been officially revealed, there's loads of gameplay out there, loads of ways to see it.Tell me about it. What's changed over the last year for Killing Floor 3?Yeah, for sure. So last year we announced, and this year you just got to play it."
"So I think some of the big things that we're excited for you guys to experience today, for example, is enhanced Zeds.What does that mean in KF3?I think players are going to be pretty alarmed at how deadly Zeds have become.So their ability to flank players, the husk can fly, the skrake can pull you into the horde, crawlers crawling on walls, that new enhanced element for enemies having more power to kill you, I think is, maybe you can tell us a little bit how intense it got there, right?Yeah, very intense, very quickly."
"But thankfully, you guys gave us plenty of tools to choose through these Zeds.Yep, absolutely. So as developers, we look at Zeds as a way to challenge players.We have no problem challenging you, but we also want to make sure that you have tools and abilities and skills to be able to handle these challenges."
"So for example, you were able today to use that dash, use that slide, vault, mantle, use zipline, turrets, armor lockers.These are all things to make it so you just barely survive.And yeah, it's more than just using guns and blowing things to pieces."
"There's various different tools and items that you can use.I got to test a few of them in the different traps.How are these going to make your life easier, should we say?Yeah, for sure. It's basically, once again, it's like not even making it easier, it's just barely surviving, right?Killing floor, it's at its best when you're wiping the sweat from your brow."
"So I mean, there are times where you are using that shock trap to keep Zeds at bay while you are able to heal yourself a little bit, right?They're just things to help you kill things the way you want to and survive the things that are trying to attack you."
"One of my favorite tools is the ability to turn on turrets.So when I'm playing solo, I use that multi-tool to turn on turrets, open up ziplines, turn on environmental traps like that giant fan where I can turn it on and suck Zeds into it, and they'll get like eviscerated and just turned into mincemeat."
"Yeah, I remember last year when we were talking about the game and you were talking about the gore model and the way that the Zeds have been designed anatomically to feel more real than ever.After seeing it in action, I can see where you were coming from."
"How important is that to the immersion of Killing Floor 3?Yeah, so it comes to two different things.One, we have our meat system and Meat 2.0 in Killing Floor 3.It's really important for multiple things."
"One, it helps communicate that action horror tone that we're trying to communicate to players, but also it's the impact of your weapons.When you use your weapons, not only should it feel good, but part of that feeling comes from what happens to the thing I'm hitting."
"This is even like if a stray bullet hits a piece of glass or a brick wall in the back.What does that sound like? What does that look like?But obviously, killing a Zed, having their head explode in different ways, or when you're using that flamethrower today, you're actually burning them and seeing their body get burnt."
"Or we have acidic rounds where you see this kind of corrosion happening to them, shooting legs off and Zed still able to crawl at you.They're just different ways that we're communicating how you're damaging the things that you're fighting."
"And Killing Floor 3, you can play it alone, but you can also play it with friends.How is the experience going to change with more people that you bring in?So, one of the bosses that you are so close to getting to today, right?The Impaler."
"That's what we've shown in our last gameplay trailer.As solo, I fight one of them.But just to show you how intense it can get, when I play with a group of other six players, six of my friends, you have to fight three of those things at the same time."
"That's actually, I think, maybe an exclusive for you guys.That's the first time I've said it publicly.So, if there's six of you, get ready for that.Yeah, we'll definitely find a team and try and pull together six of us and take on what will no doubt, Billy, be inevitable death."
"But anyway, so, Killing Floor 3.We've had a look at gameplay now.With that in mind, what's something that you're really excited for players to experience for themselves when they get their chance to actually play it for themselves?Cool, yeah."
"Another thing I'm actually really excited about as well is not only the way that Zeds are challenging you and the bosses that you're fighting, but it's also how you get to kind of handle some of those things."
"So, weapon mods.That's a huge new thing for Killing Floor 3.The ability to mod your weapons is fantastic, but also the ability to use off-perk weapons."
"So, like, as Mr. Foster today, you were the commando, but you were using Firebug weapons and modded versions of those weapons.Once again, we have no problem challenging you, but these new features in KF3, that's what I'm really excited about, to see how you handle those monsters and those bosses and those new threats."
